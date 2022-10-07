Read full article on original website
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
wmay.com
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
wmay.com
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
wmay.com
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
977wmoi.com
Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University
Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
Illinois gives voters the option to permanently vote-by-mail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many voters chose to vote-by-mail for the first time during the pandemic, and Illinois is now giving voters the option to keep doing it permanently. Local election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt-in to vote-by-mail for this election and every one after. The Sangamon County Clerk said […]
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
wmay.com
October 11, 2022
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
wvik.org
Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District
A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
25newsnow.com
Illinois political expert weighs in on first gubernatorial debate
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There is less than a month left before the Illinois gubernatorial election. People across the state had the opportunity to see the candidates go head-to-head during the first televised debate last week. But how much can debate performance sway your vote?. Springfield political observer Kent Redfield said...
It Looks Like In Illinois Is Getting Its First Tiny Homes Community
Size matters when it comes to a tiny home. In this case, you want the goods to be small in size. To be considered a "tiny home" the space is typically under 600 square feet of living area. Despite the tight space, these homes usually come with storage area concepts to allow for the most actual living area.
wmay.com
Illinois Has Fourth Highest Number Of Vehicle-Animal Collisions
Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for most number of collisions between vehicles and animals resulting in damage. State Farm Insurance says Illinois drivers made more than 17,000 claims from July of 2021 to June of 2022 for damage caused by hitting deer, large dogs, or farm animals. But the total number of claims is actually down two-percent from the previous 12 months.
Herald & Review
Chilling 911 audio gives glimpse into abuse at troubled Illinois residential facility
ANNA, Ill. — The disturbing 911 call began with sounds of a struggle, then a voice that sounded like a child’s cried out, “Let me go.” When the police dispatcher in the rural southern Illinois community announced herself, no one responded. She heard other voices, laughing...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Illinois Politics: Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate, Offers Best Possible Challenge to Pres. Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,”...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
wmay.com
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
