ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election

Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election

(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election

(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote

If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University

Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
MACOMB, IL
WCIA

Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Proft
wmay.com

October 11, 2022

Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen…. An Illinois law enforcement organization is backing Republican Regan Deering in the race for the open 13th Congressional…. October 11, 2022 1:52 pm. A conservative businessman is pouring more big money into...
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Former corrections officer running for Illinois' 72nd House District

A lifelong resident of Rock Island County, Johnson says his life experience has prepared him well for this position. After working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, Johnson says he has firsthand experience advocating for various issues in Springfield. And if elected, he would focus on improving mental health care in Illinois and encouraging young people and families to continue living in the state.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois political expert weighs in on first gubernatorial debate

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There is less than a month left before the Illinois gubernatorial election. People across the state had the opportunity to see the candidates go head-to-head during the first televised debate last week. But how much can debate performance sway your vote?. Springfield political observer Kent Redfield said...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Ne Springfield#Business Industry#Linus Business#Gannett Publishing#State Journal Register#Paddock Publications
wmay.com

Illinois Has Fourth Highest Number Of Vehicle-Animal Collisions

Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for most number of collisions between vehicles and animals resulting in damage. State Farm Insurance says Illinois drivers made more than 17,000 claims from July of 2021 to June of 2022 for damage caused by hitting deer, large dogs, or farm animals. But the total number of claims is actually down two-percent from the previous 12 months.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
massachusettsnewswire.com

Illinois Politics: Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate, Offers Best Possible Challenge to Pres. Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event

MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget

(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy