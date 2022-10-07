ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hillsborough Community College and its faculty spar over pay

By Divya Kumar
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BPnh_0iQNKDbp00
Faculty and administrators at Hillsborough Community College are at odds over pay issues. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Gina Oveido-Martinez, a librarian and faculty member at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus, said she’s dreamed about her job since she was 10.

She earned tenure in 2021 after 15 years of working in libraries, interacting with the college’s underserved students.

But as the faculty union and administration work through an impasse over pay issues, Oveido-Martinez, like her other full-time colleagues, has wondered what more she can do to make ends meet.

She sold her car and got a more energy efficient one, gave up vacations for the past three years and took out a home equity loan.

“I don’t want to be complaining about everything, but everyone else is getting raises,” she said.

It’s unclear where the pay dispute is headed next.

Administrators have proposed returning to bargaining table. They had previously proposed a salary equity study, but did not pledge to make changes based on the results. And while the faculty union has agreed to a meeting, its members don’t expect it to result in a good faith proposal, said Richard Gaspar, the union’s chief negotiator.

“We’re hoping to be able to resolve this amicably still,” said Ashley Arthur Thomas, executive director of marketing and public relations for the college. “We are really committed and have been paying our faculty fairly and equitably within the confines of what we can.”

A study from the union showed average faculty salaries at the college remain below the Florida College System average. It also found that starting salaries are below that of Hillsborough, Polk and Pinellas county public school teachers. Thomas suggested the study might not have made accurate comparisons, given differences in contract lengths.

The starting salary for HCC faculty is $42,187, with an average salary of $58,367.

In 2016, the contract the union negotiated with the administration included a step pay system offering raises each year. While salary minimums haven’t changed since 2014 and maximums were bumped up by less than a percentage point in 2016, faculty said they were told last year there was no money for raises. But, they said, both administrators and staff received raises — the former by 30 percent to the minimum.

Thomas said there are only two revenue sources the school can use for faculty salary increases. One is tuition, and the university is committed to not raising it.

An email to faculty from HCC president Ken Atwater said the decline in enrollment following the pandemic has left the college short $17 million. It added that, except for 2021, faculty received a pay raise every year since the step system was implemented. A grievance hearing over last year’s pay is scheduled for Nov. 3.

The union also contends that faculty teaching laboratories or simulations are compensated at a lower level than those who teach with lectures.

That’s unfair, Gaspar said. It’s also led to fewer applicants for open positions, he said, or applicants dropping out once they hear about the pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0iQNKDbp00

“When it comes down to bringing in new young talent, they do have to look at the bottom line,” he said.

Oviedo-Martinez, the librarian, said she considered getting a second job, but her long commute makes it difficult.

Still, she said, there are aspects of her job that keep her at HCC — working with young adults at an institution that serves Hispanic students, helping those with special needs and working with older adults returning to school. She also loves hearing about students she’s helped who got A’s for the first time.

“That means a lot to me, more than money,” Oviedo-Martinez said. “If I worked in the private sector, I could make a lot more money. But I didn’t choose this profession to do that.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tyler Mc.

Hillsborough Community College in Florida

If you are looking for a public community college to go to that will allow you to easily get a decent education & you live close to Hillsborough County in Florida, then you can head on over to Hillsborough Community College. They have a website (www.hccfl.edu) you can visit if you are interested in enrolling. Currently, the community college has about forty-three thousand students and the people who attend the college are nicknamed the Hawks. HCC is an alternative name for the college and it is, as of this writing, one of the last community colleges to be created in Florida. It was founded in 1968 and its first residence hall was built back in January 2008 so before that, students had to find their own accommodations and places to live.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco school employees say raises not enough as health insurance costs rise

Few complained when the Pasco County school district and its employee union agreed in August to the largest raises they had seen in years. Employees would see average pay bumps around 5.4%, with several workers in line for much larger increases than that. The deal was one of the best in Florida, with a promise of more to come thanks to a newly passed property tax referendum that kicks in next year.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Florida College System#K12#Linus College#The Faculty Union
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Longtime Tampa business law firm merging with statewide firm Gunster

A longtime Tampa business and tax law firm is merging with one of the state’s biggest law firms. Barnett, Kirkwood, Koche, Long & Foster is being absorbed by West Palm Beach firm Gunster, which now has more than 250 attorneys in 12 offices around the state. That includes Barnett’s Bayshore Boulevard office as well as its own office in downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Salon

Prosecutor fired by Ron DeSantis sues

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When Democratic Tampa-era prosecutor Andrew Warren declared he wouldn't carry out any prosecutions having to...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Salvation Army accepting Pinellas applications for Angel Tree gift program

The Salvation Army is seeking to help children and seniors who may otherwise go without much cheer this holiday season. The Angel Tree program provides gifts to families in need for children up to 12 years old through the Salvation Army of Clearwater & Upper Pinellas County as well as the Greater St. Petersburg branch. The Clearwater and upper Pinellas branch also serves people 65 and older with a Silver Bell initiative.
CLEARWATER, FL
Fast Company

‘A race for higher ground’: A new study shows how climate gentrification is displacing vulnerable communities

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, it still isn’t clear how many homes were destroyed in Florida. But it is clear that some neighborhoods could take years to rebuild, and likely that those who have the means to do so will choose to move to higher ground. That was already beginning to happen in parts of Florida, as the state is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels. In some cases, people who move are displacing poorer residents who were already living farther inland or uphill—a process called climate gentrification. Areas that were once cheaper because they didn’t have ocean views are now becoming more desirable.
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

CASA Opens Family Justice Center in St. Petersburg

Across the country, Family Justice Centers provide free resources to survivors. This October, Pinellas will get its own center, a Family Justice Center for a Violence Free Pinellas by CASA in north St. Pete. The center will host a grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy