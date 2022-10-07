ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO