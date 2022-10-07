Read full article on original website
avoyellestoday.com
Clay H. Swindler 52, Mansura formerly of Shreveport
Clay H. Swindler age 52, a resident of Mansura formerly of Shreveport, passed away on 10/7/22 surrounded by his family. Clay enjoyed fishing, football, cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He was most happy watching LSU football and being a dad. He had a great sense of humor and liked to make people laugh. Clay was a Sales Representative for Carry- On- Trailer for 17 years.
avoyellestoday.com
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
kalb.com
Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at an abandoned building behind Cenla Professional Counseling on Jackson Street in Alexandria on the evening of Oct. 10. The Alexandria Fire Department said no one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man, 41, dies in four-wheeler accident Saturday night
NATCHEZ — A 41-year-old Natchez man died Saturday after an accident while he was driving a four-wheeler in the Fenwick area. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway and went down an embankment. He was found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported...
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, three Alexandria suspects were arrested on August 26 following a three-month-long narcotic distribution investigation. Kevin Love, 50, Tedrick Travon Love, Jr., 26, and Leann Tinesha Thompson, 31, were all taken into custody without incident. Kevin Love remains in...
westcentralsbest.com
Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting
Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
kalb.com
Concerns remain over 17-year-old found dead at Paragon
Pineville Police Chief Donald Weatherford is wrapping up a nearly 40-year-long career in law enforcement, with 12 of those years as chief in Pineville. Alexandria citizens are growing concerned about the lack of communication on crime after a violent weekend. Dark Woods Haunted Adventure Park is back with new thrills...
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
Opelousas Chief: Please "save your son's life"
Every incident in a week of gun violence involved young men, Chief McLendon says. He's asking parents and residents to help police stop it.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
fgazette.com
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
kalb.com
Confusion surrounding the City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy continues
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made...
Ville Platte Man Shares Photo of Rat at Local Dollar General, Claims There Are More “All Over The Store”
Locals are sharing their concerns over a photo of a rat that was allegedly taken at an Acadiana-area Dollar General store. A Ville Platte man shared the image to his Facebook page, claiming that he snapped the photo of the rodent while he was in the Dollar General store at 505 Tate Cove Rd in Ville Platte, LA.
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
kalb.com
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Exactly one week ago on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. Law enforcement has yet to release the teen’s official cause of death. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Donna Barrere, Giah’s...
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
