TROY — The Troy City Schools worked closely with the Troy Police Department to conduct an active shooter training for district employees on Monday, Oct. 10. “Obviously it is our deepest hope that we never have to use this training, but we still want to be prepared for the worst-possible scenario,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said in a press release. “The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. I can’t thank Capt. Jeff Kunkleman and the members of his department enough for putting this program together. I think it was valuable for our staff members to see and be a part of this. Again, we hope and pray it never happens, but we want to be prepared in case it does.”

TROY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO