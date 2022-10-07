Read full article on original website
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
‘I’m here!’: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes seen jawing at Raiders player in heated MNF moment
To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest. Things got so intense...
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs coach Jason Kidd reveals Luka Doncic’s strong reaction to Reggie Miller’s ‘too heavy’ criticism
So much has been made about Luka Doncic’s offseason body transformation. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has long been criticized for his weight, and it is clear that Luka took all of that very seriously this summer. The results have been staggering for the Mavs guard. Dallas head coach Jason...
Mavs star Luka Doncic issues bold challenge to himself amid MVP talks
Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work. In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.
Pistons’ Marvin Bagley Jr. helped off court with scary knee injury
Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III suffered a scary-looking knee injury and had to be helped off the court during their preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game has barely started when Bagley suffered the setback. It was a non-contact injury, though, as Bagley accidentally slipped on the floor while positioning to […] The post Pistons’ Marvin Bagley Jr. helped off court with scary knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight
Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley guested on Draymond Green’s podcast hours before the Golden State Warriors veteran ended up punching Jordan Poole during practice. Beverley came in late for his guest appearance on the podcast and he had another engagement afterward. As it turns out, the fact that Pat Bev was rushing throughout […] The post ‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oscar Tshiebwe needs knee surgery before season
Oscar Tshiebwe’s final collegiate season won’t get started the way he imagined. University of Kentucky coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that the reigning National Player of the Year will have a “minor” procedure on his knee just less than a month before 2022-23 tips off. Calipari announced the news on his personal Twitter account. […] The post Oscar Tshiebwe needs knee surgery before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole
Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers’ James Harden reveals main goal with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey partnerships
The Philadelphia 76ers may be returning most of the same key players from last season but there is still some chemistry to generate. James Harden is working to build a fruitful partnership with Joel Embiid and help Tyrese Maxey develop into a star. The Sixers trio has to figure out how to best work together but has the potential to be a stellar trio.
‘This is a place where I can complete my game’: Andrew Wiggins reveals goals as Warriors begin title defense
Andrew Wiggins will be a free agent next summer unless the Golden State Warriors sign him to an extension before July. As the 2022-23 season dawns, though, Wiggins isn’t worried about the uncertainty of his long-term future, instead focused solely on helping his current team defend its title. Winning...
LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season
Charlotte Hornets fans aren’t going to want to hear this update on LaMelo Ball, who sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team’s PR account on Twitter, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is […] The post LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors
Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan […] The post Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
