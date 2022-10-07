ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice

Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic issues bold challenge to himself amid MVP talks

Luka Doncic has heard all the MVP conversations involving his name, and while he appreciates it, the Dallas Mavericks star knows very well he needs to put in the work. In an interview with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic was asked about being in the MVP conversation again–which has been the case ever since his second year in the league when he fully took over the Mavs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Pistons’ Marvin Bagley Jr. helped off court with scary knee injury

Detroit Pistons big man Marvin Bagley III suffered a scary-looking knee injury and had to be helped off the court during their preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game has barely started when Bagley suffered the setback. It was a non-contact injury, though, as Bagley accidentally slipped on the floor while positioning to […] The post Pistons’ Marvin Bagley Jr. helped off court with scary knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight

Apparently, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley guested on Draymond Green’s podcast hours before the Golden State Warriors veteran ended up punching Jordan Poole during practice. Beverley came in late for his guest appearance on the podcast and he had another engagement afterward. As it turns out, the fact that Pat Bev was rushing throughout […] The post ‘That’s a line you don’t cross’: Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets brutally frank on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA
ClutchPoints

Oscar Tshiebwe needs knee surgery before season

Oscar Tshiebwe’s final collegiate season won’t get started the way he imagined. University of Kentucky coach John Calipari announced on Tuesday that the reigning National Player of the Year will have a “minor” procedure on his knee just less than a month before 2022-23 tips off. Calipari announced the news on his personal Twitter account. […] The post Oscar Tshiebwe needs knee surgery before season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof

The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole

Few retired players maintain as much clout with fan bases of their former team than Stephen Jackson does with the Golden State Warriors. Just because Captain Jack is a Bay Area legend, though, hardly meant Mary Babers-Green was going to let his take on her son’s vicious punch to Jordan Poole stand unchallenged. The result […] The post Draymond Green’s mom deactivates Twitter after controversial take on her son punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season

Charlotte Hornets fans aren’t going to want to hear this update on LaMelo Ball, who sustained an ankle injury during Monday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and the team’s PR account on Twitter, LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is […] The post LaMelo Ball gets brutal ankle injury update right before 2022-23 Hornets season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors

Despite all the drama he’s brought upon the Golden State Warriors of late, there’s still no denying that Draymond Green still remains to be one of the most important players on the roster right now. The Dubs need him for their title defense this coming season, and in spite of his recent fight with Jordan […] The post Draymond Green slapped with harsh Jordan Poole reality amid Warriors contract extension rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
