Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve Thursday because of a concussion, the latest blow to New England’s depth.

The veteran was knocked out in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay last week following a blind side hit by Rashan Gary.

Hoyer was making his first start since 2020, filling in for Mac Jones, who has an injured left ankle. Jones has been a limited participant in practices this week.

If he isn’t ready to go, rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday when New England hosts Detroit.

The team signed Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad Wednesday.

Stevenson, Patriots' D back Zappe in 29-0 win over Lions

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards, and the New England Patriots overwhelmed the Detroit Lions 29-0 on Sunday. Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots as the defense and ground game […]
Complementary football got Pats back on track against Lions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bailey Zappe wasn't the best player on the field for the Patriots during their matchup with the Lions. He didn't need to be. A week after being called off the bench and thrust into his first NFL regular-season game, the rookie quarterback benefited from a full week of preparation and plenty […]
