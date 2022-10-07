Read full article on original website
Community Tissue Services partners up
DAYTON — Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services (CBC/CTS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an agreement to create a substantial inventory of donor skin for the immediate treatment of injuries after mass casualty emergencies involving burns from chemicals, nuclear or radiological incidents or bomb detonations.
Pink Ribbon Girls host Pinktoberfest
TROY — Pink and teal filled the Miami Recreational Trail on Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Pink Ribbon Girls’ annual Pinktoberfest 5K. “We’re having a great turnout,” community engagement associate Cara Salazar said. “Everybody’s dressed in pink and teal.”. Over 150 runners of all...
YMCA hosts Senior Health fair
TROY — The Robinson Branch YMCA is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Senior Health Fair will have vendors from around the community to teach guests about health and wellness. Premier Health will have some physicians attending the health fair to...
Troy Main Street brings back Hometown Halloween
TROY – Troy Main Street and the Troy Noon Optimists invite children to downtown Troy on Saturday, Oct. 29, for a “frighteningly good time” at their annual Hometown Halloween event. “Troy Main Street is looking forward to teaming up with the Troy Noon Optimists for another fun...
TCS, TPD conduct active shooting training
TROY — The Troy City Schools worked closely with the Troy Police Department to conduct an active shooter training for district employees on Monday, Oct. 10. “Obviously it is our deepest hope that we never have to use this training, but we still want to be prepared for the worst-possible scenario,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said in a press release. “The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. I can’t thank Capt. Jeff Kunkleman and the members of his department enough for putting this program together. I think it was valuable for our staff members to see and be a part of this. Again, we hope and pray it never happens, but we want to be prepared in case it does.”
Tipp BOE hears from district principals on 2022-23 goals
TIPP CITY — The Board of Education heard from the principals of each building in the Tipp City Schools district on their updated goals for the 2022-2023 school year during their work session on Monday evening. Each building principal attended Monday night’s meeting to give a brief presentation on...
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Ag vehicle overturns
COVINGTON — A large three-wheeled commercial agricultural vehicle overturned on private property in the 8,000 block of Covington-Bradford Road, north of Covington, around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct 10. Covington Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to a report of an “ATV crash” and instead, found the large commercial...
City of Piqua 2023 rates and fees considered
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners heard ordinances involving various changes to the Piqua code regarding rates and fees in various departments at their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Ordinances require three readings before commissioners vote on the ordinance. At the Oct. 4 meeting, commissioners heard the first reading...
Jason Takes Mainstreet scavenger hunt is over
PIQUA – The hunt for “Jason’s Mask” “Jason Takes Mainstreet 3: GAME ON!” is over. The mask was hidden in an outdoor public space somewhere within the city limits; not any Piqua schools, including Edison Community College and Upper Valley Career Center. A clue...
Foundation Steel LLC wins National Building of the Year award for work on APAC
TROY — The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) is thrilled to receive national recognition as the 2022 Building of the Year from the Metal Building Contractors & Erectors Association (MBCEA). This year’s conference was held in Tucson, Arizona, on April 27, 2023. While the MBCEA recognized seven building...
Troy welcomes Pedego Electric Bikes
TROY — Pedego Electric Bikes in Troy, has brought a new way for citizens to get outside and stay active in the city of Troy. The business recently opened on July 22, 2022. Owned by life-long Troy citizen Linda Brewer and operated her son Brian Brewer, alongside Leslie Patterson, Pedego offers various styles of electric bikes for purchase or rental. Their main goals for their customers are safety, comfort and fun. To keep their customers safe, Pedego offers riders the use of multiple different safety additions when renting one of their bikes. Their rentals always include a helmet if needed, saddle bags for the bikes to safely carry items while riding and a lock which is insured so that if a lock is cut and a bike stolen, the insurance will replace the bike provided it was locked up properly.
Miami East homecoming candidates selected
The Miami East High School homecoming court for 2022 has been selected. King and queen candidates include, left to right, Delaney Osborne, Carter Bevan, Kinley Lavender, Clark Bennett, Lindi Snodgrass, Ethan Gudorf, Adilyn Richter, Isaac Beal, Alicya Kearns, Dylan Arthur, Megan Gilliland, Connor Dalton. Royalty will be crowned at Friday’s homecoming football game at the high school on Oct. 14.
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team topped Northmont 3-0 Saturday. Landon Haas, A.J. Jergens and Landon Luginbuhl had one goal each. Carson King had two assists and Hudson Owen had one assist. Michael Jergens had three saves in goal. Bethel 7,. Brookville 3. TIPP CITY — The...
Covington HS get $500 from golf fundraiser
CLEVELAND — Covington High School received $500 in winnings after golfers participated in the third annual Healthy Kids Golf Outing at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury on Oct. 3. “The team of Ashley Johnnson, plus administrators from other southwest district schools won the scramble. The top three teams in...
Monday Prep Sports Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team clinched a share of the MVL title Monday night, topping Sidney 2-0. Both teams came into the game 7-0 in the MVL.a. Tipp improves to 14-2 overall and can wrap up the outright title with a tie or win at Vandalia-Butler Wednesday night.
Weekend Cross Country Roundup
HAMILTON — The Troy boys cross country team finished third at the Ross Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Gavin Hutchinson, 6, 16:44.0; Kyle McCord, 10, 16:59.0; Luke Plaisier, 12, 17:07.0; Gavin Romberger, 18, 17:27.0; Noah Zink, 19, 17:28.0; Chet Snyder, 26, 17:44.0 and Cooper Gambrell, 39, 18:01.0.
Edison Stagelight Players present Macbeth
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present William Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by Matt Beisner. Performances will be held Oct. 21-30 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. Macbeth, widely considered to be one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, tells the story of a...
