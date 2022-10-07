ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Flushing of water system in Trenton continues

For the next two to three weeks, Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will be flushing the area east of the railroad tracks to Highway 65. Flushing will continue throughout October and into November. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.
TRENTON, MO
Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
TRENTON, MO
Audio: Missouri Day Marching Festival kicks off Saturday morning, after the parade, at C.F. Russell Stadium

Saturday’s marching band festival in Trenton is expected to have 27 high school bands and approximately 1,400 performers. There will be 50 educators and hundreds of family members. Altogether, some 41 buses and 28 equipment trailers are expected for the sanctioned competitions. Trenton high schools’ band, as the host, will perform in exhibition as they have done for many years.
TRENTON, MO
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory

Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory. Affected are rural water customers on Intrepid street, Helmet Road, Helium Road, Hemlock Avenue, and Helms Place. The advisory to boil cooking and drinking water as a precaution will continue until further notice.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
Grundy County Health Department Health Department signs WIC contract for 2023

The Grundy County Health Department announces a contract continuance to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2023 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Women, Infants, and Children is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Missouri Livestock Symposium announces Keynote speaker

Diana Rodgers, RD, nutritionist, and sustainability advocate will be the keynote speaker, Friday evening December 2nd at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville, MO, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman. Diana Rodgers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate near Boston, Massachusetts. She speaks internationally about the intersection...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Obituary & Services: Phil Graber

Phil Graber – age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Phil was born on March 13, 1959, the son of Jacob R. and Anna (Knepp) Graber in Hicksville, Ohio. He married Rosie Yoder on March 31st, 1981, in Jamesport, MO. He was a member of Berean Community Church in Wilmot, Ohio. Throughout his life, he lived in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. He loved his family, especially his grandkids. Phil was a generous man who loved to travel, fish for catfish, and had a great sense of humor. Phil enjoyed singing and listening to music. Most of all Phil loved his Lord and his wife. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
JAMESPORT, MO
Daviess County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic

The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will start drive-through flu shot clinics next week. Clinics will be offered on October 14th and 17th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Participants should drive through on the south side of the health department. Shots will be...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT

A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
LUDLOW, MO
Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment

A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.
TRENTON, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO

