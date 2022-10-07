Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Galt Board of Aldermen to hold public hearing regarding general revenue bond question
The Galt Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing regarding a general revenue bond question for the November 8th election. The hearing will be held on October 25th at 6 pm. Information will be provided, and questions will be answered on the general revenue bond election question. City Clerk...
kttn.com
“Lunch with Law Enforcement” to be held at North 65 Center in Trenton
The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program will be held on October 13ᵗʰ, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton. This is an opportunity for citizens in the community...
kttn.com
Flushing of water system in Trenton continues
For the next two to three weeks, Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will be flushing the area east of the railroad tracks to Highway 65. Flushing will continue throughout October and into November. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event
The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
kttn.com
Multiple fire departments respond to machinery and grass fire in rural Livingston County
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a machinery and grass fire on Monday afternoon along LIV road 232, one half mile east of Route V. According to Captain Derrick Allen, a brush hog was no longer on fire when firefighters arrived at about 3:30, but he noted fire had gone into the surrounding field and was spreading rapidly.
kttn.com
Grundy County sales tax collections continue to increase through October 2022
Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through October have increased more than $21,000 in each category of general revenue, law enforcement, and the sales tax to benefit the county ambulance service when compared to the same time period last year. Collections for this year through this month are...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in house fire investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.
kttn.com
Audio: Missouri Day Marching Festival kicks off Saturday morning, after the parade, at C.F. Russell Stadium
Saturday’s marching band festival in Trenton is expected to have 27 high school bands and approximately 1,400 performers. There will be 50 educators and hundreds of family members. Altogether, some 41 buses and 28 equipment trailers are expected for the sanctioned competitions. Trenton high schools’ band, as the host, will perform in exhibition as they have done for many years.
kttn.com
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory. Affected are rural water customers on Intrepid street, Helmet Road, Helium Road, Hemlock Avenue, and Helms Place. The advisory to boil cooking and drinking water as a precaution will continue until further notice.
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department Health Department signs WIC contract for 2023
The Grundy County Health Department announces a contract continuance to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2023 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Women, Infants, and Children is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children...
kttn.com
Missouri Livestock Symposium announces Keynote speaker
Diana Rodgers, RD, nutritionist, and sustainability advocate will be the keynote speaker, Friday evening December 2nd at the 23rd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville, MO, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman. Diana Rodgers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability advocate near Boston, Massachusetts. She speaks internationally about the intersection...
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Phil Graber
Phil Graber – age 63 of Jamesport, MO, peacefully passed away Sunday morning, October 9th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Phil was born on March 13, 1959, the son of Jacob R. and Anna (Knepp) Graber in Hicksville, Ohio. He married Rosie Yoder on March 31st, 1981, in Jamesport, MO. He was a member of Berean Community Church in Wilmot, Ohio. Throughout his life, he lived in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas. He loved his family, especially his grandkids. Phil was a generous man who loved to travel, fish for catfish, and had a great sense of humor. Phil enjoyed singing and listening to music. Most of all Phil loved his Lord and his wife. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
kttn.com
Daviess County Health Department to hold flu shot clinic
The Daviess County Health Department in Gallatin will start drive-through flu shot clinics next week. Clinics will be offered on October 14th and 17th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 pm to 3:30 pm. Participants should drive through on the south side of the health department. Shots will be...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
kttn.com
Fire destroys building housing sawmill and related equipment
A fire that ignited from a sawdust pile sent firefighters to a sawmill northeast of Trenton late Sunday afternoon. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts said a neighbor notified authorities when he saw flames and smoke at the Northeast 18th Avenue location. The location is just south of Route O.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
