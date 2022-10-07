For the next two to three weeks, Trenton Municipal Utilities staff will be flushing the area east of the railroad tracks to Highway 65. Flushing will continue throughout October and into November. This is a semi-annual requirement of the water treatment process. There may be some discolored water during the hours of flushing, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is recommended to run the water for a short period of time to make sure that the water is clear before doing laundry or waiting until after flushing hours.

