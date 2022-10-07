ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hageman endorsed by National Federation of Independent Business

Harriet Hageman, Republican nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, was today endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business association which advocates for lower taxes and fewer regulations. The endorsement came officially from NFIB’s FedPAC. “We are pleased to endorse Harriet...
