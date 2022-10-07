Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
Drought expected to draw more pests, fewer fall colors to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state’s drought is bringing some unwelcome visitors to Central Texas. Due to the stress it has taken on trees, experts say Central Texans can expect to see more pests...and less fall colors this year. “Drought has a lot of effects on trees that are...
Isolated storms possible Wednesday; higher rain chances next week
Two cold fronts are on the way in the next week, the second of which may bring widespread soaking rainfall and cooler autumn temperatures. -- David Yeomans
Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35
A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city's first responders.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KENS 5
Actual cold front moving through San Antonio next week
Finally some relief from the heat! The high temperature after the cold front moves in will be 79 degrees.
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
KSAT 12
Do you know the highest point in Bexar County?
I’m a trivia guy. Knowing random facts — like the highest point in Bexar County — is fun to me. But, if you were curious yourself, here’s the answer. That distinction belongs to Mount Smith, located in far northwestern Bexar County. The peak sits at about 1,892 feet above sea level.
Temps near 80 with storms possible Tuesday in Minnesota
It's never too late for severe weather. That's especially true in a volatile weather month like October, and even more true when you consider there was a tornado outbreak ten days before Christmas last year. We're not talking about a crazy severe weather outbreak in this story, but there could be some intense storms Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Stage 4 restrictions now in place for Edwards Aquifer permit holders, but not SAWS customers
SAN ANTONIO – Our exceptional drought is taking its toll on the Edwards Aquifer. As of Saturday, Oct. 8, the 10-day average streamflow at Comal Springs has dipped below 100 cfs, which has triggered Stage 4 restrictions from the Edwards Aquifer Authority. What Does This Mean For You?. This...
KTSA
Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A large fire is burning off of Solms Road in New Braunfels. Images from Transguide cameras show is burning between Interstate 35 and the CEMEX New Braunfels Balcones Cement Plant. A caller into the KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware said an employee at...
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
New Braunfels Fire Department works to control overnight mulch fires
The fire started early Tuesday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Map shows average home value for San Antonio and surrounding areas based on ZIP codes
SAN ANTONIO – A map of ZIP codes for San Antonio and the surrounding areas provides insight into average home values as the housing market starts to cool down. Whether you’re buying, selling or just curious about the real estate market in your area — the map shows the average value for a single-family home in ZIP codes where the information is available.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Haboob Rolls Through Coachella Valley, A Look at the Aftermath
If you woke up with a layer of dust on your car and patio furniture, you’re not alone. “It compared with Saint Helens when it blew and we got the ash,” Warren Cox from Oregon said. “It was unbelievable.”. From blue skies and white clouds to a...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
Monarch butterflies are migrating across Texas – Here’s what to look for
When cold fronts blow south across Texas this fall, look up and you just might be able to spot glimpses of monarch butterflies.
KSAT 12
Now is the time to plant your bluebonnet and Texas wildflower seeds
SAN ANTONIO – Seeing our Texas bluebonnets and native wildflowers sprout up each spring is a source of pride for all Texans. More importantly, the native wildflowers provide a healthy diverse ecosystem, especially for its pollinators. And for the most part, the months of September and October is the best time to start planting their seeds in South Texas.
Raccoons Causing Power Outages In Texas
It seems like Texas has two enemies when it comes to power outages: Abbott Winter Storms and… raccoons? Two recent separate energy outages were caused by no other than some wild raccoons near San Antonio. One of the outages left the entire city of Seguin without energy for nearly an hour, according to the San Antonio Express News.
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
2 People Killed, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The crash was reported at around 3:20 a.m. at the 12500 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1