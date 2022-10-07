Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
cbs17
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
cbs17
Raleigh – yes, Raleigh – is the nation’s best city for driving, says website
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is the best city in the nation for driving a car. This is according to the personal finance website WalletHub which unveiled its rankings of the most drivable cities Tuesday, based on four general measures that it then broke into 30 subcategories. It says...
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
cbs17
Fayetteville house fire under investigation, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials say they’re investigating a house fire in Fayetteville that happened Sunday morning. At about 8:06 a.m., firefighters said they were called to a home on the 1400 block of Argon Ave. They said the fire was showing from the home when they...
cbs17
Durham leaders, fire chief take part in Fire Prevention Week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and Durham leaders want to make sure you and your family have a plan in place if a fire happens. CBS 17 also spoke with the department about its partnership with the National Fire Protection Association. Monday Chief Robert...
Driver in hospital after wreck in Burlington on South Mebane Street
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A driver was injured in a crash in Burlington on Friday. FOX8 is told a driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on South Mebane Street. Speed was reportedly one of the causes of the crash. The road will be shut down while power […]
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
cbs17
Pit bull shot twice by police after 3 people attacked in Rocky Mount, officials say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pit bull was shot when it was attacking two people and then bit an officer who responded in Rocky Mount Sunday, police said. The incident happened around noon in the 600 block of Nelson Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WRAL
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
cbs17
Man dies in North Raleigh motorcycle crash after speeding, crashing into tree, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist died during a wreck in North Raleigh Friday night, according to Raleigh police. The incident was reported around 7:25 p.m. along East Millbrook Road near Dantree Place, which is just west of Quail Hollow Road, Raleigh police said. East Millbrook Road was closed...
cbs17
5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
