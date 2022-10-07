ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in downtown Durham; roads reopen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at the intersection of W. Ramseur Street and S. Corcoran Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police officers responded to the intersection around 2 p.m. The incident was first reported by Durham Fire Department just after...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Accidents
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Police investigating Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Investigators responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive near North Raleigh Boulevard, before 4:30 a.m. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Ems#Cbs
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham leaders, fire chief take part in Fire Prevention Week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — October 9-15 is Fire Prevention Week and Durham leaders want to make sure you and your family have a plan in place if a fire happens. CBS 17 also spoke with the department about its partnership with the National Fire Protection Association. Monday Chief Robert...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chills & thrills coming to a Raleigh car wash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Get ready for some chills and thrills all while getting a car wash. Just in time for Halloween, a haunted car wash is returning to Raleigh. This is happening at the Splash Car Wash on Ten Ten Road and Highway 401 from October 28th through the 31st from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
LEE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy