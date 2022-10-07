Read full article on original website
The ‘almost embarrassing’ stat that’s driving Alabama nuts
In the realm of statistical anomalies, Alabama’s defense is a fascinating study. It ranks among the nation’s best in practically every major statistical category -- No. 6 in both scoring and yardage average allowances. Neither of the two escapes in the first half of the season could be pinned on a defense that had to bail out the offense a few times at Texas and last Saturday against Texas A&M.
How a pair of Alabama CBs won the Tide’s cornerback competition
A position that contributed to Nick Saban’s war on depth charts early in the season, the cornerback room was a competition through early September. Alabama’s head coach had a straightforward solution. All would play and the best would remain. Fast-forward to Week 7 and while the depth chart...
The 2 stats preventing Tide from reaching ‘Alabama football’ standard
Each week, Nick Saban said, Alabama coaches talk through the records of teams with specific turnover ratios. The key is to demonstrate to players the impact that giving or taking the ball has on the fine line between win and loss. “It’s pretty compelling,” Saban said, “And the players understand...
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
The 3-headed cheetah that brought Saban’s pass-rush vision to reality
This didn’t come without warning. Back in the spring, Will Anderson put quarterbacks on notice -- not quite as straightforward as Ed Orgeron’s 2017 “We comin’” -- but effectively that. “I think you guys talk about the 2016 defense pass rush,” Anderson said after the...
Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set
Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
Nick Saban previews Vols, provides latest on Alabama QBs
Alabama begins its preparation for Josh Heupel and the sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday ahead of the road matchup. The Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M, 24-20, with a late defensive stand. The Vols smacked LSU, 40-13. The performances lowered Alabama to third in the Associated Press Top 25 and raised Tennessee to sixth.
Hilinski’s Hope and Alabama continue raising mental health awareness
About 25 rows behind the visitor’s sidelines in South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, Mark Hilinski knew it was coming. Before the first play of the third quarter, the entire stadium would lift three fingers into the air. They’d honor his son. They’d remember Tyler. It was the...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 9
HELENA (6-1, 3-1) AT CALERA (3-4, 2-3) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium, Calera. Last week: Helena was idle while Calera beat Briarwood Christian 31-28 in double overtime. The skinny: Helena leads the series 5-1 and won last year’s game 31-21. Helena has qualified for the Class...
Alabama-Tennessee rivalry connections include coaches, players who swapped sides
The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry runs as deep as any. The two can’t even agree on the all-time series record leading into the 2:30 p.m. CT meeting in Neyland Stadium. The 15-year Alabama winning streak is in jeopardy as the Vols enter unbeaten, with a No. 6 record and considerable momentum.
Tuberville, Coach Prime, Miss USA: Down in Alabama
What a contentious weekend. It’s worth pointing out that the head football coaches from the University of Alabama and Texas A&M were downright decent to one another. However, a lot of verbal scrapping took place elsewhere:. Tommy Tuberville on crime and “reparation” and the reaction it’s received....
Alabama football ‘gonna live and learn’ with Jalen Milroe
Throughout the week, with Bryce Young’s game status in question, his backup Jalen Milroe heard a consistent message from both Young and Alabama’s offensive coaches: take one play at a time. Milroe listened to it as the crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium welcomed him with cheers as he jogged...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M loss to Alabama: ‘We just came up one play short’
In a play that’ll be dissected for a bit nationally and longer in College Station, Jimbo Fishers figured he dialed up the “perfect” read. Haynes King dropped back, two yards away from another Texas A&M upset of Alabama and watched Evan Stewart run a “plyon route” to come back to the ball. It was a variation of the play that garnered the Aggies a touchdown earlier Saturday night, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was there and the potential game-winner bounced into the sidelines.
Forget the 24-hour rule, it’s Tennessee week for Alabama football
Arkansas was Alabama’s “toughest challenge.” Texas A&M was supposed to be an elite matchup. In the aftermath of the chaotic 24-20 victory, as the Tide approach a new turn of the Southeastern Conference gauntlet, attention quickly turned to next week: Tennessee is looking like a game-of-the-year contender.
Big shakeup in AP Poll, top team extends lead in coaches poll after Week 6
Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.
The latest on Bryce Young’s shoulder injury status
As No. 3 Alabama heads to sixth-ranked Tennessee for the most anticipated game in this rivalry’s recent history, the Crimson Tide passing situation will again be in focus. Nick Saban on Monday said Young was being reevaluated by the medical staff that day. “Hopefully we’re going to try to...
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
2 Alabama alumni return to NFL rosters
Alabama alumni Robert Foster and Jared Mayden returned to NFL rosters on Monday by joining practice squads. A wide receiver, Foster rejoined his most recent team, the New York Giants. A safety, Mayden signed with the Buffalo Bills. Foster has been out of football since the Giants released him from...
Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama
The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
