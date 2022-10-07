Pacific Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5
Here are the Pacific Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander
Passing yards
Jonny Ellis, Century - (58 - 103) 860 yards
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville - (41 - 76) 596 yards
Kasen Covert, Sherwood - (39 - 72) 526 yards
Cole Thomas, Newberg - (23 - 49) 499 yards
Tytan Rekow, Liberty - (21 - 42) 241 yards
Passing TDs
Jonny Ellis, Century - 10 TDs (5 interceptions)
Kane Sullivan, McMinnville - 8 TDs (2 interceptions)
Kasen Covert, Sherwood - 6 TDs (1 interception)
Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 2 TDs (5 interceptions)
Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 2 TDs (5 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Austin Rapp, McMinnville - 789 yards on 71 carries
Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 628 yards on 91 carries
Elijah Garcia, Century - 573 yards on 106 carries
Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 542 yards on 71 carries
Hudson Davis, Newberg - 430 yards on 72 carries
Isaac Heveron, Newberg - 378 yards on 54 carries
Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 367 yards on 46 carries
Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 365 yards on 28 carries
Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 296 yards on 56 carries
Michael William Campos, Liberty - 251 yards on 31 carries
Rushing TDs
Austin Rapp, McMinnville - 11 TDs
Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 8 TDs
Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 8 TDs
Gannon Williams, Newberg - 7 TDs
Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 6 TDs
Elijah Garcia, Century - 6 TDs
Isaac Heveron, Newberg - 4 TDs
Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 4 TDs
Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 4 TDs
Aiden Owens, Sherwood - 3 TDs
Hudson Davis, Newberg - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Aydin Ellis, Century - 232 yards on 14 receptions
Avery Williams, Century - 199 yards on 16 receptions
Tyler Mishler, McMinnville - 165 yards on 15 receptions
Gabe Blanco, McMinnville - 158 yards on 9 receptions
Oliver Fisher, Sherwood - 140 yards on 13 receptions
Anthony Martinez, Century - 133 yards on 7 receptions
Ryan Simmons, Newberg - 132 yards on 4 receptions
Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 122 yards on 10 receptions
Cameron Smith, Century - 122 yards on 7 receptions
Garrett Chaffee, Newberg - 120 yards on 5 receptions
Receiving TDs
Tyler Mishler, McMinnville - 3 TDs
Aydin Ellis, Century - 3 TDs
Avery Williams, Century - 3 TDs
Nick Gibson, McMinnville - 2 TDs
Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 2 TDs
Oliver Fisher, Sherwood - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Taku Diamond, Liberty - 44 tackles
Matt Pihl, Glencoe - 41 tackles
Reid Linkmeyer, Liberty - 40 tackles
Hudson Davis, Newberg - 37 tackles
Walker Hilton, Newberg - 34 tackles
Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 31.5 tackles
Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty - 28 tackles
Ryan Berger, Liberty - 27 tackles
Nathan Smith, Liberty - 26 tackles
Nolan Dikeman, Newberg - 23.5 tackles
James Kingsbury, Glencoe - 22.5 tackles
Alex Armas, Sherwood - 22 tackles
Tackles for loss
Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty - 5 tackles for loss
Taku Diamond, Liberty - 4 tackles for loss
Nolan Dikeman, Newberg - 4 tackles for loss
Gavin McIrvin, McMinnville - 3 tackles for loss
Mitchell Denniston, Liberty - 3 tackles for loss
Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss
Treyson Edleman, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss
Jaxson Ochoa, Liberty - 2 tackles for loss
Julian Ramos, Newberg - 2 tackles for loss
Ryan Berger, Liberty - 2 tackles for loss
Jesse Jones-Nguyen, McMinnville - 2 tackles for loss
Dani Shaw, Glencoe - 2 tackles for loss
Hudson Davis, Newberg - 2 tackles for loss
Alex Armas, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss
Sacks
Taku Diamond, Liberty – 2 sacks
Patrick Negra, Newberg - 2 sacks
Alex Armas, Sherwood - 2 sacks
Interceptions
Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 2 interceptions
Elijah Douglass – 2 interceptions
Fumble recoveries
Tyler Cea, Glencoe – 2 fumble recoveries
