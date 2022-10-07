Pacific Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Pacific Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Jonny Ellis, Century - (58 - 103) 860 yards

Kane Sullivan, McMinnville - (41 - 76) 596 yards

Kasen Covert, Sherwood - (39 - 72) 526 yards

Cole Thomas, Newberg - (23 - 49) 499 yards

Tytan Rekow, Liberty - (21 - 42) 241 yards

Passing TDs

Jonny Ellis, Century - 10 TDs (5 interceptions)

Kane Sullivan, McMinnville - 8 TDs (2 interceptions)

Kasen Covert, Sherwood - 6 TDs (1 interception)

Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 2 TDs (5 interceptions)

Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 2 TDs (5 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Austin Rapp, McMinnville - 789 yards on 71 carries

Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 628 yards on 91 carries

Elijah Garcia, Century - 573 yards on 106 carries

Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 542 yards on 71 carries

Hudson Davis, Newberg - 430 yards on 72 carries

Isaac Heveron, Newberg - 378 yards on 54 carries

Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 367 yards on 46 carries

Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 365 yards on 28 carries

Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 296 yards on 56 carries

Michael William Campos, Liberty - 251 yards on 31 carries

Rushing TDs

Austin Rapp, McMinnville - 11 TDs

Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 8 TDs

Tytan Rekow, Liberty - 8 TDs

Gannon Williams, Newberg - 7 TDs

Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 6 TDs

Elijah Garcia, Century - 6 TDs

Isaac Heveron, Newberg - 4 TDs

Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 4 TDs

Trevor O'Leary, Glencoe - 4 TDs

Aiden Owens, Sherwood - 3 TDs

Hudson Davis, Newberg - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Aydin Ellis, Century - 232 yards on 14 receptions

Avery Williams, Century - 199 yards on 16 receptions

Tyler Mishler, McMinnville - 165 yards on 15 receptions

Gabe Blanco, McMinnville - 158 yards on 9 receptions

Oliver Fisher, Sherwood - 140 yards on 13 receptions

Anthony Martinez, Century - 133 yards on 7 receptions

Ryan Simmons, Newberg - 132 yards on 4 receptions

Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 122 yards on 10 receptions

Cameron Smith, Century - 122 yards on 7 receptions

Garrett Chaffee, Newberg - 120 yards on 5 receptions

Receiving TDs

Tyler Mishler, McMinnville - 3 TDs

Aydin Ellis, Century - 3 TDs

Avery Williams, Century - 3 TDs

Nick Gibson, McMinnville - 2 TDs

Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 2 TDs

Oliver Fisher, Sherwood - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Taku Diamond, Liberty - 44 tackles

Matt Pihl, Glencoe - 41 tackles

Reid Linkmeyer, Liberty - 40 tackles

Hudson Davis, Newberg - 37 tackles

Walker Hilton, Newberg - 34 tackles

Maliq Smith, Glencoe - 31.5 tackles

Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty - 28 tackles

Ryan Berger, Liberty - 27 tackles

Nathan Smith, Liberty - 26 tackles

Nolan Dikeman, Newberg - 23.5 tackles

James Kingsbury, Glencoe - 22.5 tackles

Alex Armas, Sherwood - 22 tackles

Tackles for loss

Houstyn Lee-Perry, Liberty - 5 tackles for loss

Taku Diamond, Liberty - 4 tackles for loss

Nolan Dikeman, Newberg - 4 tackles for loss

Gavin McIrvin, McMinnville - 3 tackles for loss

Mitchell Denniston, Liberty - 3 tackles for loss

Nick Gribble, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss

Treyson Edleman, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss

Jaxson Ochoa, Liberty - 2 tackles for loss

Julian Ramos, Newberg - 2 tackles for loss

Ryan Berger, Liberty - 2 tackles for loss

Jesse Jones-Nguyen, McMinnville - 2 tackles for loss

Dani Shaw, Glencoe - 2 tackles for loss

Hudson Davis, Newberg - 2 tackles for loss

Alex Armas, Sherwood - 2 tackles for loss

Sacks

Taku Diamond, Liberty – 2 sacks

Patrick Negra, Newberg - 2 sacks

Alex Armas, Sherwood - 2 sacks

Interceptions

Vincent Cabezudo, Liberty - 2 interceptions

Elijah Douglass – 2 interceptions

Fumble recoveries

Tyler Cea, Glencoe – 2 fumble recoveries

