ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The gubernatorial debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 24. The TV station hosting the debate, WPEC-TV CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach, announced the schedule change Monday. It says Hurricane Ian's impact on the state forced the postponement.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 103 in wake of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 103...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
Sarasota County, FL
Government
Venice, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Venice, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#The Florida Disaster Fund
10NEWS

Texas Pete hot sauce makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
10NEWS

Busch Gardens announces new 'Serengeti Flyer' ride to open spring 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay next year, the theme park announced on Tuesday. The "Serengeti Flyer" is set to hit the skies of Tampa Bay in spring 2023. Riders will swing above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy