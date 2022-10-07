Read full article on original website
Debate between DeSantis, Crist rescheduled
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The gubernatorial debate between Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 24. The TV station hosting the debate, WPEC-TV CBS 12 News in West Palm Beach, announced the schedule change Monday. It says Hurricane Ian's impact on the state forced the postponement.
From Ybor to today: Evolution of the Hispanic community in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — When Juan Ponce de León landed in what is now St. Augustine in 1513, he named the peninsula “La Florida.” Many historians say that is because he arrived during the Easter season, which the Spanish called “Pascua Florida” or the season of flowers.
Documents show new details of contract with company paid to transport migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) emailed out new details regarding the contract they agreed to with a company to fly immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard nearly three weeks prior. In the request for quotes, FDOT sought the services of a transportation management company or similar...
Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 103 in wake of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There is now a total to 103...
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures
TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
DeSantis: Convoy makes its way over temporary Sanibel Causeway fix to bring relief to island
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some people weren't able to survey the damage to their homes since Hurricane Ian washed out major roadways in southwest Florida. After a temporary bridge was built last week for Pine Island, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional relief is coming to Sanibel Island after a portion of the Sanibel Causeway collapsed during the storm.
Autopsy comes back undetermined in case of Florida mom found dead in Alabama, reports say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Alabama — Six months after a Florida woman was found dead in a shallow grave in St. Clair County, Alabama, a coroner has revealed new information in the case that leaves more questions, according to multiple news outlets. Coroner Dennis Russel told Pensacola News Journal that...
'I've been able to...make a difference:' Tampa Bay woman steps up after Maria, now Fiona
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida and Tampa Bay became a safe haven for families in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Now, as they deal with the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, one woman is once again stepping up in a big way. Jeannie Calderin founded Somos Puerto Rico Tampa in 2017...
Leaving a legacy for generations: The history behind Hispanic Heritage Month
TAMPA, Fla. — No matter where we're from, Hispanic Heritage Month is meant for us to celebrate. It all started in 1968 when President Lyndon B. Johnson created Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded it to 30 days. It begins on Sept. 15 and goes through...
Woman finds late husband's urn after home washes away on Ft. Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Sue Lowry evacuated from Ft. Myers Beach last minute ahead of Hurricane Ian. She didn’t take a lot of belongings because she thought she would be back home fairly quickly. Like many others, Lowry's home ended up being washed away by the storm....
'Now you’re in Cuba': Ybor City's deep connection to the Cuban Revolution
TAMPA, Fla. — With one step, Wallace Reyes repeated a familiar line from his walking tour of Ybor City. “Now you’re in Cuba,” he smirked as his left foot shuffled next to his right just past the gate of Jose Marti Park. To this day, it is...
Texas Pete hot sauce makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
No flood insurance following Hurricane Ian's impacts? Here are your options
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's property insurance market is still in turmoil. Polk County is one of the inland counties that were hit hard with flooding, and some homeowners didn't have flood insurance before the storm hit. For those homeowners, what are their...
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in Florida school shooter penalty trial
Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday. Nikolas Cruz faces life in prison or the death penalty.
Busch Gardens announces new 'Serengeti Flyer' ride to open spring 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The world's tallest and fastest "screamin' swing" ride is coming to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay next year, the theme park announced on Tuesday. The "Serengeti Flyer" is set to hit the skies of Tampa Bay in spring 2023. Riders will swing above Busch Gardens' 65-acre Serengeti...
10 Tampa Bay: Morning forecast for Oct. 9, 2022
Sunday will still be another fantastic day, but the humidity will start to increase. Still, we will stay dry with lots of sunshine and a few afternoon clouds.
