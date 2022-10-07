Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
China’s Dependence On LNG Imports Worries Leaders
China’s leaders worry that the country is too dependent on imports of liquefied natural gas. By John Kemp (Reuters) – China’s reliance on imported gas is increasing despite government efforts to boost domestic output, creating an intensifying problem for both energy and national security. China’s gas production...
Washington Examiner
LNG shipping rate quadruples to record as Europe rushes to replace Russian gas
The cost of shipping liquefied natural gas breached a new record Tuesday as buyers across the world compete for volumes in a tightening market ahead of a winter shortfall brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rates to charter an LNG vessel in the Atlantic rose to $374,000 per day,...
pgjonline.com
Petronas Declares Force Majeure on Gas Supply to MLNG Dua After Pipeline Leak
(Reuters) — Malaysia's Petronas said it has declared force majeure on gas supply to one of its liquefaction terminals, Malaysia LNG Dua, due to a pipeline leak caused by soil movement at the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline on Sept. 21. "This has impacted the supply of gas to MLNG Dua's...
aogdigital.com
India Offers 42 Hydrocarbon Blocks in Latest Auction
India is offering 26 oil and gas blocks and 16 coal bed methane blocks in its latest exploration licensing round, according to the country's upstream regulator, as the world's third largest oil consumer seeks to boost local output. "There is an unprecedented interest in Indian exploration and production by global...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Oil Soars, Natural Gas Tanks As Supply Comes Into Focus for Investors
Crude oil futures soared, while natural gas prices tanked during a wild Friday trading session. Oil prices found support in a falling oil rig count and major crude producers choosing to cut output in response to growing global recession fears. Is $100 the next target for US and international oil prices?
US News and World Report
TotalEnergies Accelerates Refinery Wage Talks as Fuel Supply Shrinks
PARIS (Reuters) -TotalEnergies on Sunday offered to bring forward wage talks, in response to union demands, as it sought to end a strike that has disrupted supplies to almost a third of French petrol stations and led the government to tap strategic reserves. "Provided the blockades will end and all...
FOXBusiness
Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between automakers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles. Lithium carbonate prices in China, the benchmark in the fast-growing market, stand at about $71,000 a metric ton, according...
New oil and gas licensing round goes ahead despite warnings from climate scientists
The North Sea Transition Authority will invite energy firms to apply to explore and develop oil and gas fields despite climate scientists warning it will contribute to global heating and climate groups that it will do “precious little” to increase gas production or lower bills. The government-owned transition authority said it is inviting applications from Friday for licences to explore and potentially develop nearly 900 areas in the North Sea which may lead to over 100 licences being awarded.In a bid to bring forward production as quickly as possible, it said it has identified four “priority cluster areas” in...
Homes could face three-hour power cuts this winter, warns National Grid
Households could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned. Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour...
BBC
Electric car charging costs nearing petrol prices for some - RAC
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to the rise in energy prices, prompting fears it will put off drivers from buying them, the RAC said. It said electric car (EV) owners who use "rapid" public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
msn.com
Energy crisis - live: Liz Truss issues hundreds of new oil and gas licences despite climate change
LIVE – Updated at 19:59. The prime minister has confirmed she is launching new North Sea oil and gas licensing to drive home-grown energy in the UK and tackle the winter crisis. In a series of tweets posted today, Liz Truss said: “To secure our long-term energy supply and...
BBC
Off-grid energy bills: Rural cheesemaker's fear over £40k oil and gas bill
A Welsh cheesemaker believes businesses who use off-grid energy are being "forgotten about" by the UK government. John Savage-Onstwedder said his energy costs are "going through the roof". Oil and liquefied petroleum gas are not covered by the energy price cap which came into force on October 1. The UK...
Japan's machinery orders post biggest fall in 6 months in blow to corp spending
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s machinery orders posted their biggest single-month fall in six months in August as pressure from a global economic slowdown and a weaker yen that pushes up import costs darken the outlook for corporate spending.
insideevs.com
China: Tesla Sales/Export Reached New Record In September 2022
September happened to be Tesla's strongest month ever in terms of electric car sales in China, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). According to the report (via CnEVPost), the total Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla volume (retail sales in China and export) amounted to 83,135, which is 48% more than a year ago.
agupdate.com
Renewable diesel, aviation the focus for biofuels industry
As the summer driving season comes to a close, demand for gasoline and other fuels has gone through significant ebbs and flows. The ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine has thrown the supply and demand picture into significant volatility. The higher summer gas prices had many consumers looking for other options at the pump this year, outside of the typical E10 blend. E15 and E85 are often discussed when looking for more cost-effective options.
AOL Corp
Your utility bill could be the next $5 gas
Drivers have stopped panicking, now that gasoline prices have dropped from $5 per gallon in June to less than $4. But global energy markets are still turbulent, and the next pinch might come from winter prices for heat and electricity. Tight energy markets began pushing up the price of natural...
