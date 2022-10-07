Clemson at Boston College: How to watch, storylines to follow

Phil Mafah and Clemson will face Boston College on Saturday. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Clemson continues arguably the toughest stretch of its season on Saturday as the Tigers travel to face Boston College.

Clemson has faced back-to-back top 25 opponents in Wake Forest and NC State and now has back-to-back road tests at Boston College and at Florida State.

The Eagles got off to a slow start this season, going 1-3 in their first four games. But BC did bounce back to earn a tough 34-33 win over Louisville last weekend.

Boston College also has one of the best receivers in the country in senior Zay Flowers, who leads BC with 34 catches for 481 yards and five scores.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s matchup:

Clemson at Boston College game info

Teams: No. 5 Clemson (5-0, 3-0) at Boston College (2-3, 1-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alumni Stadium (44,500); Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Betting line: Clemson is favored by 20.5.

Series history: Clemson leads 20-9-2. The Tigers have won 11 straight games in the series.

Television channel: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)

Stream online: WatchESPN

Weather report: It is expected to be clear with the temperature around 50 degrees at kickoff.

What to watch for

This will be Clemson’s first trip to Boston College since 2018. The Tigers were supposed to play at BC in 2020 but that didn’t happen as the ACC changed schedules due to COVID-19.

Clemson currently has the nation’s longest winning streak and is looking to extend that mark to 12 games with a victory.

The Tigers can become bowl eligible with a win, which for some programs around the country is still a major goal.

Clemson did not turn the ball over in either of the past two games. If the Tigers can go a third consecutive game without a turnover, it would mark the first time they have done that since 2019.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB — D.J. Uiagalelei (Cade Klubnik)

RB — Will Shipley (Kobe Pace or Phil Mafah)

WR — Joseph Ngata (Adam Randall)

WR — Beaux Collins (E.J. Williams)

WR — Antonio Williams (Brannon Spector)

LT — Jordan McFadden (Tristan Leigh)

LG — Marcus Tate (Collin Sadler or John Williams)

C — Will Putnam (Trent Howard or Ryan Linthicum)

RG — Walker Parks (Bryn Tucker)

RT — Blake Miller (Mitchell Mayes)

TE — Davis Allen (Luke Price)

TE — Jake Briningstool (Sage Ennis)

DEFENSE

DE — Myles Murphy or Justin Mascoll

DT — Tyler Davis

DT — Ruke Orhorhoro

DE — KJ Henry (Kevin Swint)

SLB/NB — Barrett Carter (Malcolm Greene or Wade Woodaz)

MLB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. or Keith Maguire

WLB — Trenton Simpson (LaVonta Bentley)

CB — Sheridan Jones or Andrew Mukuba (Toriano Pride)

SS –- Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS — Jalyn Phillips or Tyler Venables

CB — Nate Wiggins or Andrew Mukuba (Fred Davis)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — BT Potter (Robert Gunn)

P — Aidan Swanson (BT Potter)

KO — BT Potter (Robert Gunn)

LS K — Philip Florenzo (Holden Caspersen)

LS P — Holden Caspersen (Philip Florenzo)

H — Drew Swinney (Clay Swinney)

PR — Will Taylor (Antonio Williams)

KR — Will Shipley or Kobe Pace