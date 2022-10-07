ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port/. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning. SMH will reopen its North Port ER, as well as outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services on its North Port campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Food distributions set this week in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
RIVERVIEW, FL
flcourts.org

Application period for JCID is underway

The application period for attorneys to request a Judicial Center Identification (JCID) card began on October 1. Attorneys looking for a faster way to get through the security checkpoint at judicial centers in Bradenton and Sarasota have until November 30, 2022, to submit their application for the JCID card, which will be valid until November 30, 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Police search underway near Riverview High School

This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.

Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

