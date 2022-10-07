Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mysuncoast.com
SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port/. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning. SMH will reopen its North Port ER, as well as outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services on its North Port campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
sarasotamagazine.com
10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida
Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County will not have to reduce fall, winter breaks due to Ian
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that it will not have to reduce its fall or winter breaks to make up for school cancellations during Hurricane Ian. Thanks to the millage referendum approved by voters in 2018 and renewed in 2021, the added 30...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
Mysuncoast.com
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Mysuncoast.com
Food distributions set this week in Manatee
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, will be hosting additional food distributions Monday in high-need areas. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. “We are so thankful for the tremendous support from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We all have to work together’: Sarasota schools navigate reopening after Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools are gearing up to welcome students back to school Monday, but it will take another week for schools in the southern region of the county to reopen following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. School leaders said they understand returning will be tougher...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Salvation Army Social Service Center is destroyed
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian has destroyed structures across the Suncoast, the Salvation Army is dealing with its social service center in North Port being torn down. The building was recently renovated and helped hundred of residents get back on their feet with food, clothes, and finding financial responsibility.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
flcourts.org
Application period for JCID is underway
The application period for attorneys to request a Judicial Center Identification (JCID) card began on October 1. Attorneys looking for a faster way to get through the security checkpoint at judicial centers in Bradenton and Sarasota have until November 30, 2022, to submit their application for the JCID card, which will be valid until November 30, 2023.
Longboat Observer
Police search underway near Riverview High School
This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
getnews.info
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Comments / 0