ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

How to watch/stream Michigan football at Indiana: TV channel, fun facts and more

By Anthony Broome
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpyY6_0iQNGsmm00
(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Michigan football hits the road for the 2nd weekend in a row with a trip to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. ET, FOX). The Wolverines will be looking to move to 6-0 to start the year for the 2nd season in a row against a Hoosier team that has started the season 3-2.

Indiana comes into the game 3-2 with wins over Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky. Its losses came in the last 2 weeks at the hands of Cincinnati and last week at Nebraska. Head coach Tom Allen’s team has had a hard time recapturing the lightning in a bottle that it had during the 2019 and 2020 football seasons.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast via FOX with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt on color commentary and Jenny Taft working the sideline. The game will also be streaming on FOX Now and providers that carry FOX, such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream and others. Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen will have the radio call with Jack Miller and Jason Avant on the sidelines on 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area.

Michigan football at Indiana game info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 B1G) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1 B1G)

Date: Oct. 8, 2022

Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Television: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft on the call), check local listings for channel number

Streaming: FOX Now, YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream

Radio: 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area, see affiliate stations here

: Wolverines -22.5, over/under set at 59.5 points (Vegas Insider)

Fun facts

– U-M is 19-2 all-time against Indiana at Memorial Stadium and holds a 60-10 advantage all-time in the series, winning 25 of the last 26 games and 40 of the last 42. The losses to the Hoosiers came in 1987 and 2020.

– The Wolverines rank 6th in the nation in scoring offense and scoring defense, tallying 45.4 points scored and 11.6 points allowed per game.

– Michigan is 5-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 seasons.

– Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the NCAA in completion percentage and is 5th in pass efficiency.

– Junior running back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in scoring, total touchdowns (10) and rushing touchdowns (10) and is 6th in rushing (611).

The Wolverine’s Indiana week coverage

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State women’s soccer dominated the possession battle and registered a 2-0 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon before a program-record, overflow crowd of 3,022 Spartan faithful at DeMartin Stadium. Fans of the Green & White obliterated the previous MSU women’s...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Indiana Football
State
Idaho State
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Nebraska, IN
State
Nebraska State
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Klatt
Person
Jenny Taft
Person
Jon Jansen
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#American Football#The Indiana Hoosiers#Hoosier#Indiana Time
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race

Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Macomb County voters stand on Whitmer vs. Dixon, Trump, abortion proposal, Biden

A new WDIV/Detroit news survey asked Macomb County voters about where they stand on key races and issues ahead of the November election. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
76K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy