How to watch/stream Michigan football at Indiana: TV channel, fun facts and more

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Michigan football hits the road for the 2nd weekend in a row with a trip to Bloomington to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m. ET, FOX). The Wolverines will be looking to move to 6-0 to start the year for the 2nd season in a row against a Hoosier team that has started the season 3-2.

Indiana comes into the game 3-2 with wins over Illinois, Idaho and Western Kentucky. Its losses came in the last 2 weeks at the hands of Cincinnati and last week at Nebraska. Head coach Tom Allen’s team has had a hard time recapturing the lightning in a bottle that it had during the 2019 and 2020 football seasons.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast via FOX with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt on color commentary and Jenny Taft working the sideline. The game will also be streaming on FOX Now and providers that carry FOX, such as YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream and others. Doug Karsch and Jon Jansen will have the radio call with Jack Miller and Jason Avant on the sidelines on 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area.

Michigan football at Indiana game info

Teams: No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 B1G) at Indiana Hoosiers (3-2, 1-1 B1G)

Date: Oct. 8, 2022

Location: Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Television: FOX (Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft on the call), check local listings for channel number

Streaming: FOX Now, YouTube TV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream

Radio: 950 AM in the Detroit/Ann Arbor area, see affiliate stations here

: Wolverines -22.5, over/under set at 59.5 points (Vegas Insider)

Fun facts

– U-M is 19-2 all-time against Indiana at Memorial Stadium and holds a 60-10 advantage all-time in the series, winning 25 of the last 26 games and 40 of the last 42. The losses to the Hoosiers came in 1987 and 2020.

– The Wolverines rank 6th in the nation in scoring offense and scoring defense, tallying 45.4 points scored and 11.6 points allowed per game.

– Michigan is 5-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2010-11 seasons.

– Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy leads the NCAA in completion percentage and is 5th in pass efficiency.

– Junior running back Blake Corum leads the NCAA in scoring, total touchdowns (10) and rushing touchdowns (10) and is 6th in rushing (611).

The Wolverine’s Indiana week coverage