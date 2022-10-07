ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Injury report-1 ruled out, 2 questionable

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – The Steelers list only one as out for Sunday at Buffalo and it was the one we already knew.

Corner Ahkello Witherspoon will miss a second game with a hamstring injury with James Pierre getting more action.  A couple of other starters have varying degrees of readiness with Cameron Sutton questionable with a groin and hamstring injury.  Although Sutton told us on Friday he’s ready to play.  Corner Levi Wallace was back as a full participant after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot issue. He is good to go.

Still technically in concussion protocol, safety Terrell Edmunds was limited in practice Friday and listed as questionable with Minkah Fitzpatrick back to a full practice Friday as he recovers from a knee injury.  If Edmunds can’t go, Tre Norwood will get the start.

“Very confident,” Sutton said of Norwood. “He’s grown a lot. Guys come in and they are put through adverse situations, you fight through it.  You go through the ups-and-downs of it. This is a guy that’s been with us-situational ball, big-time ball.  There isn’t a situation he hasn’t seen or hasn’t been in.  Very communicative in the back end, a guy who gets guys set up. A credit to him for understanding his role within the defense.”

Defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley were limited on Wednesday, both practiced full on Friday and cleared to play.

Offensively, Diotnae Johnson was limited on Thursday with a hip injury, but able to be full on Friday and will start in Buffalo.  It’s interesting with center Mason Cole, dealing with a foot injury, he’s been limited the last two days. He’s cleared to play but could be more a game-time decision.  If he can’t go, JC Hassenauer will make his eighth NFL start.

“JC knows everything,” said Steelers guard Kevin Dotson. “He knows what to do. He never gets the play wrong and he goes 100%. So I’m 100% comfortable with him.”

