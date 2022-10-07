Springfield residents can now sign up for the city’s household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for later this month. The annual event was jeopardized this fall when the Illinois EPA, which usually sponsors it, had to back out because a fire left a waste disposal facility unable to safely dispose of the waste products that were to be collected. But the city found another vendor so that the event can happen at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 22nd.

