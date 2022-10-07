ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

7th Street Cidery To Open In Springfield On Friday

Something different joins the list of downtown Springfield destinations this week. Conn’s Hospitality Group will officially open the 7th Street Cidery on Friday. The new business will features 20 taps of hard ciders, meads, and perrys, along with wines and spirits. Ciders are made from an apple base, while meads come from honey and perrys are derived from pears.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Residents Can Now Sign Up For Household Hazardous Waste Event [LINK]

Springfield residents can now sign up for the city’s household hazardous waste collection event scheduled for later this month. The annual event was jeopardized this fall when the Illinois EPA, which usually sponsors it, had to back out because a fire left a waste disposal facility unable to safely dispose of the waste products that were to be collected. But the city found another vendor so that the event can happen at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 22nd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Litchfield, IL
Ciara Renee Macon & Sheila Macon

Ciara Renee Macon, age 17 of Alton, Illinois, and Sheila Macon age 73 both passed away in a vehicle accident on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Madison County. Combined Funeral services for Ciara and Sheila will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will follow in Hazel Dell. Memorials for both are suggested to the family and received at Donnell Wiegand Funeral Home.
ALTON, IL
Report: Sports Co-Op, Consolidation Talk Fuel Tensions In Waverly

Tensions are rising in Waverly over issues related to the school district’s co-op sports agreements and possible future consolidation with surrounding districts. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports that Waverly has a co-op agreement for sports with the New Berlin and Franklin districts, but the deal with Franklin expires next spring. Waverly has been looking at possibly adding Auburn schools to that co-op agreement… but some parents object because that could mean higher activity fees and possibly move the schools’ athletic programs from Class 2A to the larger Class 3A schools.
WAVERLY, IL
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two injured in Alton fight, one critical

What is being described as several people fighting Monday night at an Alton apartment complex has sent two people to the hospital, at least one with serious injuries. Alton Police received a 911 call reporting the fight in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex just before 10pm. According to...
ALTON, IL
Two hurt in crash on Hwy. 61-67, Imperial Main

An Arnold woman and a St. Louis man were hurt in a three-vehicle traffic accident Thursday, Oct. 6, on Hwy. 61-67 and Main Street in Imperial. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dylan Pincasak, 33, of St. Louis was driving a 2020 Hyundai Accent south on Hwy. 61-67 at 12:10 p.m. when his vehicle hit the rear of a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by Raquel Bunn, 51, of Arnold, who was turning left from Hwy. 61-67 onto Main Street. The impact of the collision pushed the front of the Kia into the rear of a 2019 Lincoln Corsair driven by Shelba King, 67, of Valles Mines.
IMPERIAL, MO
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022

A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
CENTRALIA, IL
Wood River prepares for Halloween Parade and Chili Cook-Off

The Wood River Economic Development Group will try to resurrect an event held long ago in the city as it plays host to a Chili Cook-Off from 2-6 p.m. in Central Park, according to city marketing consultant Kristen Burns. Your browser does not support the audio element. The Chili Cook-off...
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
GLEN CARBON, IL

