Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals
A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
kttn.com
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas couple accused of burglary, using stolen credit card
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman for alleged burglary and theft. On August 24, police investigated a theft of a financial card from a residence in the 400 block Mound in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 6p.m. Sunday, police arrested...
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in house fire investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.
Police investigate kidnapping, rape in small Missouri town
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man identified according to online jail records...
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of Kansas City construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Family members of a construction worker struck and killed in Cass County early Saturday morning shared their gut-wrenching plea to stop drinking and driving. Jonathon Wilson, 35, was struck and killed by a Ford 150 early Saturday morning on Interstate 49. Wilson was a father,...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KCTV 5
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
“Lunch with Law Enforcement” to be held at North 65 Center in Trenton
The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program will be held on October 13ᵗʰ, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton. This is an opportunity for citizens in the community...
kttn.com
Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance
A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.
Authorities investigating reported kidnapping, assault in Excelsior Springs
The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Excelsior Springs Police Department in investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault.
Dog sitter finally returns slain Kansas City firefighter’s dog, family says
Loved ones of the Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence, Missouri, say they are fighting a battle to get his beloved dog back.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City
One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116
A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
kttn.com
Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event
The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
Comments / 0