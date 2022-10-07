A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.

