Grundy County, MO

kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Buchanan County Early Sunday Morning

A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
LUDLOW, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance

A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City

One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
KING CITY, MO
kttn.com

Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116

A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
KINGSTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
TRENTON, MO

