Prince George's County, MD

Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
Angela Alsobrooks
#Juveniles#Curfew#Powder Mill Road
