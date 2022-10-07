Read full article on original website
Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
Prince George's County moves closer to police accountability board
LARGO, Md. - Prince George's County is one step closer to an police accountability board with members expected to name the appointees Tuesday. FOX 5's Melanie Alwnick says the decisions comes from a state mandate for Maryland’s 22 counties and the city of Baltimore to form police accountability boards.
Police: Man arrested for killing stepdaughter in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a Prince George's County man in connection to the violent death of his stepdaughter. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 68-year-old Jamie Porras is accused of killing 53-year-old Kelly McClary. McClary's body was found just after 7 a.m. on...
Man impersonates undercover police officer, robs man in Anne Arundel County
A man called for help over the weekend after they were robbed in their car on Crain Highway North in Glen Burnie.
Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
Prince William Co. middle school student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old boy from Prince William County, Virginia, has been charged with a hate crime after using a slur toward a classmate. The school resource officer for Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge recommended the charges after conducting an investigation into an incident that took place in September. The investigation found...
Another massive brawl is caught on camera inside a Baltimore County school
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another violent fight video from a Baltimore County School is circulating on social media. The latest altercation caught on camera is a massive brawl breaking out inside Lansdowne High School. The student taking one of the videos can be heard in shock and screaming, as several...
Prince George's Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated as Homicide
A fatal crash that killed one pedestrian in Prince George’s County is being investigated as a homicide, authorities say. Officers responded to a pedestrian being hit by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on Sunday to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive adult male victim on the ground, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement.
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing Stepson
An Upper Marlboro man is charged with murder after his stepson was found Friday with blunt force trauma and stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to a home on Queen Anne Road about 7 a.m. and found 53-year-old Kelly McClary grievously injured, police said. McClary was...
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
Md. man sentenced to 37 years for 2014 killing of DC woman
A Capitol Heights, Maryland, man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison in the 2014 killing of a D.C. woman who was stabbed 47 times. Mark Bowser, 42, was sentenced last Friday, prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday. He was convicted in March of this year of first-degree murder while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon and a weapons offense.
Charges pending for 2 DC men after Bladensburg police open fire on stolen car, striking suspect
Charges are pending for two men after one tried to hit police officers with a stolen vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Sunday night. One of the men was shot, as three police officers opened fire on the stolen vehicle — which police said was being used to “run them over and flee the scene” at a high speed.
Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP
Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Soley Beatrice Delarosa, a 16-year-old from Silver Spring. Delarosa was last seen at midnight on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the 3900 block of Bel Pre Rd.
Person in custody after man hit by car In Prince George’s County dies; police investigate as homicide
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigate the killing of a man who was hit by a car late Sunday night. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it received a report of a man being hit by a car in the in the 5300 block of Sheriff Rd. […]
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May. Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.
1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
