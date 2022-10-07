Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
Westword
A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern
I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
Colorado courts to hold free ‘Legal Resource Days’
The Colorado Judicial Department is offering in-person and virtual sessions with volunteer lawyers to help those in need of legal education for an upcoming court date.
An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado
Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
coloradopolitics.com
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage
Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cpr.org
Indigenous prayer walk covers over 250 miles to call for Mount Evans’ renaming
After spending more than a week walking over 250 miles in chilly autumn weather, a group of Indigenous community members and allies reached the summit of Mount Evans Sunday. The group set out from the site of the Sand Creek Massacre on Saturday, Oct. 1, embarking on a prayer walk to raise awareness about the potential renaming of Mount Evans, Colorado’s 14th tallest mountain. The peak southwest of Idaho Springs is currently named after John Evans, the territorial governor who incited the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864.
First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
"$56 in our bank account": Colorado-based dog rescue needs donations to avoid closure
The Denver-based canine rescue that has reportedly saved more than 1,500 dogs from kill shelters since 2020 is in danger of having to shut down and they're asking the public for help. On Instagram, 'A Friend of Jack' founder Allie Bradshaw shared that the company only has $56 left in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities
DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
Westword
Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned
Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son
In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh
CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution. Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy!
Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor
(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Aurora mayor wants to close stores earlier after burglary
After a bold burglary at an Aurora liquor store was followed by another burglary hours later, the Problem Solvers have questions about why the scene was not secured.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
