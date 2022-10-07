ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Westword

A Letter to Heidi Ganahl From a Coloradan She Wants to Govern

I’m writing about your recent comments during a campaign event regarding a dorm-room assignment you said had been made by the University of Colorado Boulder. A parent at CU had contacted you about a daughter who was assigned to a room “with a biological male who considers himself a female.” In your anecdote, you said it was a university policy that was only reversed after your intervention.
BOULDER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage

Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Denver, CO
Society
cpr.org

Indigenous prayer walk covers over 250 miles to call for Mount Evans’ renaming

After spending more than a week walking over 250 miles in chilly autumn weather, a group of Indigenous community members and allies reached the summit of Mount Evans Sunday. The group set out from the site of the Sand Creek Massacre on Saturday, Oct. 1, embarking on a prayer walk to raise awareness about the potential renaming of Mount Evans, Colorado’s 14th tallest mountain. The peak southwest of Idaho Springs is currently named after John Evans, the territorial governor who incited the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless cut the ribbon Thursday on a first-of-its-kind mixed-use facility providing housing and health care services under one roof for those experiencing homelessness in Colorado. The Renaissance Legacy Lofts and the newly titled John Parvensky Stout Street Recuperative Care Center, located on California Street in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, includes […] The post First-of-its-kind Denver facility provides housing, health care for those experiencing homelessness appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Denver High School#Latino
KDVR.com

Denver ranks low for overall safety levels in US cities

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s more to safety than just crime levels. Denver is one of the nation’s least safe cities, according to a data analysis from financial advisor website WalletHub. The study analyzed 182 U.S. cities for home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety, then gave each city an overall score with the results.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned

Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Mother blames parental evaluator for the death of her 10-year-old son

In the Gazette’s investigation of the broken system of child custody evaluations, one notorious case stood out. A mother said a Centennial counselor and long-time parental evaluator who worked as a court-appointed child’s therapist in a custody case was key in a systemwide failure that led to the death of her son. She said that while working as her son’s individual therapist, the counselor aligned himself with the father who engaged in child abuse and alienation and ultimately killed the 10-year-old in 2019.
CENTENNIAL, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Denver

Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh

CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the  Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution.  Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy! 
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy