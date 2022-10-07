It’s hard to overstate the effect that a changing climate is having around the world. And a group of young social activists in Oregon is calling attention to the disconnect between the extreme urgency of the climate issue and the lack of adequate policies to make a real difference. The young leaders of Our Children Oregon have a message: We need real action now. They say they want a voice in shaping the policies that affect them most of all, that they deserve a seat at the table. We’ll hear more from them in conversation with OPB’s Allison Frost, as well as climate change activists and advocates in Oregon. You can join the virtual audience by registering for free here.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO