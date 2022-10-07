Read full article on original website
Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds
Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Former Oregon public defense leader files lawsuit over firing
The former head of Oregon’s public defense system, who was fired in August after just eight months on the job, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state claiming he was a whistleblower who faced retaliation and that his dismissal violated state law. In a complaint filed in Multnomah County...
Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson
Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
New study finds large gaps in services for substance use disorder treatment in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. A new study found a nearly 50 percent gap in services for substance use disorder treatment, prevention, recovery and harm reduction in Oregon. Researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health surveyed more than 160 organizations across the state to help quantify the service gaps, which also included barriers to culturally relevant care. For example, fewer than one in five of the organizations surveyed were able to provide services tailored to the LGBTQIA+ community, and one in four of the organizations could not offer any language interpretation services for clients. Joining us to discuss the findings is Katie Lenahan, the study’s lead author and a research project manager at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health.
Oregon youth demand action on climate change
It’s hard to overstate the effect that a changing climate is having around the world. And a group of young social activists in Oregon is calling attention to the disconnect between the extreme urgency of the climate issue and the lack of adequate policies to make a real difference. The young leaders of Our Children Oregon have a message: We need real action now. They say they want a voice in shaping the policies that affect them most of all, that they deserve a seat at the table. We’ll hear more from them in conversation with OPB’s Allison Frost, as well as climate change activists and advocates in Oregon. You can join the virtual audience by registering for free here.
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
Death of Portland cyclist renews calls for greater bike safety and city control of Powell Boulevard
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last week, a prominent chef was killed after being hit by a truck near Cleveland High School in Portland. Sarah Pliner was riding her bike on Powell Boulevard, a state-owned road without bike lanes. In response to the fatality, Oregon Department of Transportation Director Kris Strickler issued a statement yesterday.
ODOT workers plead guilty in equipment reselling scheme
Three employees used governmental credit cards to steal more than $6 million from the public before they were caught.Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of ODOT's regional Maintenance Station on Lawnfield Road in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of governmental property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of four defendants who admitted to crimes for their roles in a multimillion-dollar equipment reselling scheme. ODOT employees Frank C. Smead of Wilsonville, John Wayne Tipton of Lake Oswego and Autumn Arndt...
Oregon House District Candidate Ramiro RJ Navarro Knowingly Hired a Registered Pedophile as Field Director for His Campaign
In a recent National Review article, Oregon Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate’s Ties to Sex Offender-Linked Ally Raise Further Questions about Her Record, it is reported that Ramiro “RJ” Navarro, who is running for House District 21, admitted he knowingly hired a convicted pedophile as a field director for his election campaign.
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county
Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
Burns Paiute Tribe signs agreement with State of Oregon, ODFW
BURNS – (Press release from the ODFW) The Burns Paiute Tribe, a federally-recognized Indian tribe, signed an agreement with the State of Oregon and ODFW to continue support and cooperation to protect and enhance fish and wildlife, cultural resources, and habitat connectivity. “This agreement affirms the role of the...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
SNAP: Oregon households have extension on replacement benefits
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon households who lost food they purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to the public safety power shut offs or wildfire evacuations in August and September now have an extension to request replacement benefits. Households that lost or had to throw away food...
New low-income housing will be available to homeless, fire survivors come November
WHITE CITY — More housing for low and middle-income families will be coming throughout all of the Rogue Valley. The first installation from the Jackson County Housing Authority will be in White City and open on November 1. “We will have at least 12 units set aside for homeless...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
ODOT employees admit to stealing, reselling equipment
Three longtime Oregon Department of Transportation employees who worked out of the agency’s regional maintenance station in Clackamas pleaded guilty this month to theft of government property. On Oct. 4 in Clackamas County Circuit Court, the wife of one of the ODOT employees was included in a total of...
Following A Court Ruling, New Information Regarding Logging In Oregon Is Emerging
After an Oregon District Court ruled that the Bureau of Land Management’s basis for selling wood on roughly 18,000 acres, including old-growth forest, in violation of the Endangered Species Act, additional information has come to light. The judge rejected the Service’s argument that the threatened northern spotted owl species...
Fire doubles in size on Larch Mountain in Clark County
A fire burning on Larch Mountain in Clark County has more than doubled in size since it began Sunday night, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources. DNR reports the Nakia Creek Fire is now estimated at 150 acres in size and a Type 3 incident management team has been assigned with ground and air resources engaging and attempting to establish control lines.
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
