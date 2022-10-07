The Blitz Week 7 – Highlights & Scores
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s now Week 7 of the high school football season and we are full throttle into regional play across the area. Below are the scores, along with highlights & video after the Friday Night edition of the Blitz on News13.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD:
Conway 27
Carolina Forest 28 (Final/OT)
Socastee 14
St. James 17 (Final)
Wilson 0
South Florence 63 (Final)
West Florence 41
North Myrtle Beach 17 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 42
Hartsville 82 (Final)
Aynor 6
Dillon 55 (Final)
Loris 28
Waccamaw 10 (Final)
Camden 51
Darlington 0 (Final)
Lakewood 15
Lake City 6 (Final)
Crestwood 33
Marlboro County 26 (Final)
Kingstree 32
Marion 44 (Final)
Andrews 50
Mullins 0 (Final)
Central 19
Cheraw 26 (Final)
Latta 31
Hannah-Pamplico 28 (Final)
Green Sea Floyds 19
Lamar 34 (Final)
Hemingway 0
Carvers Bay 62 (Final)
SCISA Scoreboard:
King’s Academy 23
Dillon Christian 22 (Final)
Pee Dee Academy 35
Wilson Hall 31 (Final)
Pinewood Prep 6
Florence Christian 28 (Final)
Trinity Collegiate 22
Ben Lippen 58 (Final)
NC Scoreboard:
West Bladen 0
Fairmont (NC) 18 (Final)
Gray’s Creek 35
Lumberton (NC) 7 (Final)
