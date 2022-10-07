ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Blitz Week 7 – Highlights & Scores

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s now Week 7 of the high school football season and we are full throttle into regional play across the area. Below are the scores, along with highlights & video after the Friday Night edition of the Blitz on News13.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCOREBOARD:

Conway 27
Carolina Forest 28 (Final/OT)

Socastee 14
St. James 17 (Final)

Wilson 0
South Florence 63 (Final)

West Florence 41
North Myrtle Beach 17 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 42
Hartsville 82 (Final)

Aynor 6
Dillon 55 (Final)

Loris 28
Waccamaw 10 (Final)

Camden 51
Darlington 0 (Final)

Lakewood 15
Lake City 6 (Final)

Crestwood 33
Marlboro County 26 (Final)

Kingstree 32
Marion 44 (Final)

Andrews 50
Mullins 0 (Final)

Central 19
Cheraw 26 (Final)

Latta 31
Hannah-Pamplico 28 (Final)

Green Sea Floyds 19
Lamar 34 (Final)

Hemingway 0
Carvers Bay 62 (Final)

SCISA Scoreboard:

King’s Academy 23
Dillon Christian 22 (Final)

Pee Dee Academy 35
Wilson Hall 31 (Final)

Pinewood Prep 6
Florence Christian 28 (Final)

Trinity Collegiate 22
Ben Lippen 58 (Final)

NC Scoreboard:

West Bladen 0
Fairmont (NC) 18 (Final)

Gray’s Creek 35
Lumberton (NC) 7 (Final)

wpde.com

2022 Shrine Bowl Roster released headlined by QB LaNorris Sellers, additional local talent

WPDE SPORTS — Four local players will represent the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in thE 2022 Shrine Bowl as the top players in SC and NC clash before the Christmas Holiday. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is an All-Star football game between high school seniors from NC and SC that started in 1937 to promote awareness and support for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies investigating after Johnsonville football player hurt in ‘altercation’ during team handshake after game against Scotts Branch

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A post-game “altercation” that resulted in an injury to a Johnsonville High School football player is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday night during the team handshake after Johnsonville’s game against Scotts Branch High School, according to Major Michael Nunn of the sheriff’s office. Authorities […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

New Publix in Carolina Forest to open in November

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday. Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release. Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University lifted as shelter in place alert Monday evening after a law enforcement presence at an apartment complex near the university. The university initially tweeted out an alert about the law enforcement activity telling students to shelter in place, but no other details were provided. At 7:23 p.m., […]
CONWAY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted for Oct. 1 shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street. Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr., 30, is facing multiple charges, including the discharge of a firearm in the city, aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to real property and five counts […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

No injuries in crash involving South Carolina trooper on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 501 that involved a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. It happened about 12:30 p.m. near Three Mile Fork road, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

19 students on board Florence County school bus during crash, official says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a school bus wreck on Smith Street in Timmonsville. According to Mitchell Washington, the Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, bus 53 was slowing down on East Smith Stree to make a stop to unload a student when a vehicle following the bus did not stop and ran into the back of it.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach is 9th in Best Midsize Metro Areas for Golfers

You don’t have to look far to see a golf course here on the Grand Strand. it’s for good reason…Myrtle Beach ranks in the top 10 places best metro cities for golfers. Taking into consideration local weather, total PGA tour events in the past five years, golf courses and country clubs per capita, and sporting goods stores, the study found that the Myrtle Beach metro area is the 9th best. The sport in general has grown in popularity. In fact, a record 3.2 million played for the first time last year.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
PhillyBite

South Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There's no denying South Carolinians have a long-standing love affair with all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. There are countless varieties of options available at South Carolina's many buffet restaurants, but there are some that stand out above the rest. Here are some recommendations for the best buffets in the state. Best...
WBTW News13

1 hurt in Conway-area crash involving tree

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a tree, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 10:55 a.m. to the area of Highway 65 and Boggy Road. No additional details were immediately available. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
