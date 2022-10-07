DIA - Free Report) , which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, is also up 1%. The trend is likely to continue heading into the earnings season. Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter. In addition to inflation, logistical challenges and macroeconomic uncertainty, which have been recurring themes in the last couple of quarterly reporting cycles, a strong U.S. dollar is also acting as a headwind this earnings season (read: 5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs).

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO