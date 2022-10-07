ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Weekend of Parking "Freedom" in Richmond

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - This weekend is the last weekend you will be able to park in certain areas of the city for an unlimited amount of time. Richmond plans to start enforcing time-restrictions on parking on Saturdays, starting on October 15th.

The areas where the time restrictions will be enforced is along Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street. Enforcement will also occur in the Central Business District, which is basically a rectangle heading east from Belvidere through the VCU Medical Center. For the first two weeks, only warnings will be handed out.

Richmond says residents and visitors have had trouble finding parking on the weekends, and this will help them out. The city also maintains this will help people conduct business and shop.

