South Dakota Board of Regents waiving college application fees to designated post-secondary schools through Nov. 30, 2022

University of South Dakota, Northern State University offering 3+2 programs to address South Dakota’s need for social workers
The University of South Dakota is now offering new programs that will allow South Dakota’s sociology students the opportunity to earn an accelerated Master of Social Work degree online or in Sioux Falls from USD. USD has developed 3+2 programs for both USD and Northern State University (NSU) sociology...
USDA partners with South Dakota groups at Eagle Butte, Pine Ridge Reservation to increase home ownership opportunities for Native Americans
South Dakota’s State Director says the US Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office is providing $4 million in loans to expand the Native American Relending Pilot program. State Director Nikki Gronli says two Native Community Development Financial Institutions– one based in Eagle Butte and one located on the...
SD Intrastate Pipeline Company sponsors Flags Across the Bridge for Native Americans’ Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Native Americans’ Day today (Oct. 10, 2022). The Flags Across the Missouri River Bridge is a Pride in America and fundraising program promoted...
Soil testing should be at the foundation of your soil fertility program
Input costs remain elevated, which AgriGold Agronomist Sam McCord says is one of the many reasons to test soils this fall. “It’s generally more economical for farmers to use the right rate of nutrients on the right acre rather than doing a blanket application,” he says, adding that following the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship limits nutrient loss.
Crazy Horse Memorial holding Native American Day celebration today
Crazy Horse Memorial will host its annual Native Americans’ Day celebration today (Oct. 10, 2022). The event will feature hands-on activities, a Native Americans’ Day program (including the announcement of this year’s Educator of the Year Award) as well as special Native American performances. South Dakota was...
SD Media High School Volleyball Polls – October 10, 2022
O’Gorman is back in the number-one position in AA in one of the South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Sioux Falls Christian stays on top in Class A, with Warner still number-one in Class B. Pierre received votes, but not enough to make the top five...
Good News Story from North Dakota
Today’s Good News Story takes us up north. The North Dakota State College of Science has a football team. And they’re in the news because they’ve got a player this year who’s 49 years old. His name is Ray Ruschel, and he’s a defensive lineman.
