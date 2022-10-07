ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 to See: Kev Ohm concert, Hunt Slonem exhibit, 'Summer of Soul' concert

By Cultural Council for Palm Beach County
 4 days ago

Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital.

For more to enjoy and experience, explore the Council’s online events calendar at palmbeachculture.com/events . Visit each organization’s website for COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines.

Add music to your Friday night

End your week on the right “note” on Friday night! Head to The Square in downtown West Palm Beach to see hometown favorite Kev Ohm perform his distinct blend of acoustic rock, pop and laidback beach music. Gather up some friends this Friday and show up in support of local, talented musicians!

Kev Ohm: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The Square, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. Info: 561-366-1000 or www.thesquarewestpalm.com.

Hunt Slonem exhibition in Tequesta

Neoexpressionist paintings of rabbits, butterflies and flowers are the hallmarks of renowned American artist Hunt Slonem … but what’s beyond the canvas? That’s the question the artist is looking to answer to visitors of his latest exhibition, “The World According to Hunt Slonem,” on display through Dec. 10 at the Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery in Tequesta. Check it out to see new works by Slonem and take a peek into the mind of a master artist!

“The World According to Hunt Slonem”: On display through Dec. 10. Admission is $5 per person. Lighthouse ArtCenter Gallery, 373 Tequesta Dr., Tequesta. Info: 561-746-3101 or www.lighthoustarts.org.

Enjoy history and music at Florida Atlantic University

The 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which served as the subject of last year’s Academy Award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” will be celebrated again tonight at Florida Atlantic University’s John O’Sullivan Memorial Concert: “Summer of Soul, 1969, A Retrospective.” The concert will be narrated by Candance Cunningham, FAU professor of history, along with music performed by musical director Sam Avery Miller and a band of seven talented students and alumni, featuring songs from the historic festival. This is a can’t-miss cultural event!

John O’Sullivan Memorial Concert: “Summer of Soul, 1969, A Retrospective”: 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $20. Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Info: 561-297-6124 or www.fauevents.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 3 to See: Kev Ohm concert, Hunt Slonem exhibit, 'Summer of Soul' concert

Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

