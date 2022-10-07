Dillon Brooks says he 'loves' new rookies and schematic changes

Dillon Brooks hopes that this season looks a little different than the last, and not only because he played just 32 games due to injuries.

The Grizzlies’ veteran wing is likely entering a contract year – a topic that has already thoroughly been discussed and written about. He wants to be more efficient scoring the basketball. He wants to be a better playmaker. He wants to be paid handsomely after he has proven he can improve in those areas.

But what are the Grizzlies doing to help him out?

It might start with changing the way that he is deployed. Last season, when Brooks missed extended time, the Grizzlies were quick to pull him from the starting lineup and quick to put him back in with the second unit in hopes to jolt the offense and defense. In the first preseason game, however, coach Taylor Jenkins changed that role and gave it to Desmond Bane, allowing Brooks to stay in with the typical starters for longer.

It is important to note: Nothing this early in the preseason is set in stone. But there is logic in that plan that Brooks can see. It is based on his strengths on the defensive end.

“We are trying things, different lineups and rotations,” Brooks said. “I feel like (Jenkins would do that) because they want me to be (defending) the ball handler and scorer. So, we are trying new things in preseason. But the season is so long, things happen, we will need to be prepared either way.”

Brooks, never afraid to use his fouls, draws that assignment on a nightly basis. The Grizzlies certainly still want to use him as the head of their defensive snake at the beginning and end of games. As long as he is able to stay out of foul trouble that role won’t change, and it’s hugely important for this specific campaign.

De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson are gone. They generated a large chunk of the steals and transition chances the Grizzlies created last season. Although the front office made moves to create a better half-court team this season, it won’t change the way Memphis wants to play. Jenkins noted that Thursday at practice.

“We want to get in transition, play fast, shoot open 3s, dunk it, get easy baskets so we can limit our half-court offense, even though we are good at it,” Brooks said. “We want to make them make adjustments.

So Memphis will want Brooks to play as villainous as possible, even if he doesn’t want the credit for cranking up the intensity.

“I think it’s the system,” Brooks said. “Those guys (Melton and Anderson) are great defenders, and they have a nose for the ball. But it’s our system. It’s the way we drill it, the way we play with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We added (Jake LaRavia and David Roddy) and now they are doing the same thing. I hope we get more steals and more deflections this year.”

LaRavia, not Roddy, played rotation minutes with the bench unit in the first preseason game. Jenkins has pointed out his shooting and team defense as strengths of his game early in his career. Brooks has also tried to bring him along as fast as possible on the defensive end.

“He has come into training camp and he’s been loud and vocal, conversating and asking questions,” Brooks said. “Same with (Roddy and Kennedy Chandler). I love our rookies. They are trying to learn pretty fast, and they are. They are absorbing it pretty well. That makes (Jenkins’) job easier and it helps us get back to where we were in the middle of the season.”

Better Brooks?

Brooks is entering the sixth season of his career. While he already has developed to his potential physically, the veteran still believes he’s getting better.

“Yeah, 100%,” Brooks said. “I work on my game. I try to keep in shape and be the best version of myself. I feel like I’m getting better every single year. Last year, that was super mental, being injured. I feel like that’s when you’re really tested whether you love this game or not. So I went through that, now I’m trying to stay under the radar, be as healthy as I can and be a leader.”

Other proposed changes to his game this season involve shooting fewer mid-range shots. He set a goal to average between four and five assists this season and will aim to get all the way to the rim for shots and passes to open teammates.

“It’s not impacting me a lot, it’s just going to take away a little bit,” Brooks said. “It’s going to be there. There are different coverages to get those shots. Sometimes you have your own scheme, if you don’t want to take too much contact, you can shoot from the mid-range and floaters. But it’s probably going to be beneficial for us later in the season to have more shots at the rim and more 3s. It’s going to work.”