DORA experiences changes, still a boost to Grove City’s downtown

By Paul Comstock
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Three years after it was created, Grove City's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area has been through some changes and still is credited with helping the downtown area maintain its economic viability.

The DORA concept began with the passage of Ohio House Bill 47 in 2015, allowing communities with at least 35,000 residents to designate a DORA zone that allows people to consume beer and wine outdoors when patronizing participating businesses.

Grove City expanded its DORA area in September 2021 to include green space on Park Street, which is used for multiple events. That additional space is just east of the old Grove City Library site on Park Street, on the other side of Arbutus Avenue and the east side of Broadway, extending south from Civic Place to Mojo on Broadway, 4094 Broadway.

Another change came in June this year, when council modified the DORA again, adding Sunday as a permitted day under the DORA regulations

The proposed legislation also would have removed all special-event exclusions that suspend the DORA sales during the events. Council unanimously amended that proposal to keep the suspension of DORA sales during the annual Boo Off Broadway/Beggars Night and the city's Christmas Celebration.

Council member Randy Holt said the changes also put the Town Center's Homecoming Celebration in the DORA area. Because the Homecoming event includes vendors selling beer, the change prevents conflict with the DORA's boundaries and rules, he said.

The city's website lists those rules at tinyurl.com/mf9wcbck.

Holt said he introduced the legislation on behalf of the city administration, whose goals included what Holt called introduction of recycling cups for DORA-specific alcoholic drinks.

Alcoholic beverages may not be brought from one liquor-permitted bar/restaurant to another establishment that serves alcohol, according to the city’s website.

Holt said several owners of businesses in the DORA area told him they supported the June legislation while it was under council's consideration.

An unexpected benefit of the DORA was that it still was bringing people to the downtown area during the 2020 lockdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he said.

"My thinking is to continue the thriving businesses, help support them, bring more people downtown on Sunday, give them more freedom," Holt said.

Since the DORA was created, he said, a continuing feature is the orderly behavior of those enjoying alcohol during DORA hours.

There have been only a few police calls related to DORA, and their frequency has not increased since 2021, he said.

"It's obvious to me business is good in the downtown area, thriving," he said. "And there's lots of events and people. I think DORA is just one element of that whole environment. And we're responsible with it and we're always watching."

The DORA hours have been particularly busy during the city's food truck Friday, said city business and community-relations officer Don Walters.

"The DORA itself has been wonderfully received. It's been a very positive thing as an addition to our food truck Friday," he said.

The DORA has added a bit of an economic boost to the downtown, said Jodi Burroughs, a partner at Grove City Brewing Co. and Plum Run Winery, both at 3946 Broadway.

The difference is particularly noticeable during warmer months.

"Every little bit helps," she said.

One change for all businesses with Sunday liquor licenses was the approval in March 2022 of Ohio Senate Bill 102, which extends the sale of alcohol on Sundays to mirror the hours alcohol is sold Mondays through Saturdays.

That and other changes at the state level, such as allowing takeout sale of cocktails, are helpful to businesses with liquor licenses, Burroughs said.

Not all business patrons are familiar with the DORA's multiple rules, she said, and the city administration has promised additional education and public-service announcements.

Holt said DORA patrons also can follow the rules by reading the signs that identify the DORA area boundaries.

Ken Bradley, owner of Grandstand Pizza, 3985 Broadway, said the DORA hours definitely increase foot traffic in the downtown area, which is a plus when it means more customers for his business.

