Epcon seeking approval for residential development west of I-71 in Grove City

By Alan Froman, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Epcon Communities is proposing another residential development for Grove City.

The developer, which is building The Courtyards at Beulah Park as part of the Beulah Park Living development, is seeking approval for The Courtyards at Mulberry Run, a 74-unit residential project planned for a 24.58-acre site on White Road east of McDowell Road and west of Interstate 71.

Although the development is not specifically targeted for older residents, many of the amenities and features proposed for the homes, including passive recreational elements, floor plans and open space areas, are more likely to attract residents who are 55 and older as opposed to younger, more traditional single-family homebuyers, Epcon's Jason Coffey said.

"We're excited to be here again and excited about doing a new community (in Grove City)," he said.

The developer presented a preliminary development plan at the Oct. 4 planning commission meeting.

More housing plans:441 new residences proposed in two Grove City areas

The application proposes 74 condominium homes with a clubhouse, development planner Terry Barr said.

"This application is for a preliminary development plan to assess the concept and preliminary design," he said. "An in-depth review will take place during the rezoning and consideration of the final development and final engineering plans."

A 14.52-acre tract on the south side of White Road was annexed from Jackson Township in 1972, Barr said. The next steps for the project are expected to include finalizing the annexation for the northern parcel.

The 24.58-acre development is broken into two sections, with the northern section proposed to have 40 homes on lots measuring about 54 feet by 128 feet and one proposed access off McDowell Road, he said.

The developer is planning 34 lots on the southern section, which also would be about 54 feet by 128 feet and one access point off White Road and approximately 385 feet from the interstate, Barr said.

The clubhouse is planned for the southern section of the development, he said.

Other features Epcon is planning for The Courtyards at Mulberry Run include a pool, pathways and pickleball and bocce courts, Barr said.

In other news:Grove City envisions major economic gains with planned medical-innovation gateway

The developer has exceeded the open space requirements as called for in the city's 2050 Plan, he said.

The planning commission voted 3-1 to recommend City Council approve the preliminary development plan.

Planning commission member David Frea cast a vote against the application, citing concerns about whether the roadway widths proposed for the development would be sufficient to accommodate emergency vehicles.

Frea made a motion to include a stipulation that all roadways in the development have at least a 28-foot width, but the motion to amend failed to receive a second and did not receive a vote.

The developer will take into consideration that issue and other questions raised by the planning commission and work with city staff to iron out those issues as the more detail review process continues, Coffey said.

The preliminary development plan will move to City Council for consideration and approval.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman

The Columbus Dispatch

