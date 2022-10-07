They built a 30-foot-high temple of shells and sand that could be seen for miles up and down the Crystal River. “It was a beacon to the rest of the tribes in the area,” said Ron Roecker about the river’s-edge mound and temple the Coastal River Dweller Indians built about 1,600 years ago. They built five other mounds, as well, in what is now Crystal River Archeological State Park.

