4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
ocala-news.com
MCA to host pumpkin carving, painting event this weekend
Marion Cultural Alliance and Signature Brands are teaming up this weekend to host a fun pumpkin event for the whole family. On Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the pumpkin-centered event will be held in the courtyard adjacent to the Brick City Center for the Arts (23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala).
ocala-news.com
OPD Meet & Greet event to showcase vehicles, equipment
The Ocala Police Department is encouraging members of the community to stop by the Ocala Downtown Market on Wednesday, October 12 for a special meet and greet event. The agency will be showcasing its specialized units, vehicles, and equipment at the market as part of an accreditation assessment. After the assessment has concluded, the event will be open to the public, beginning at 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
naturecoaster.com
Central Citrus Community Center Announces Indoor Yard Sale
All are invited to find their next treasure at the Central Citrus Community Center’s Indoor Yard Sale event. Central Citrus Community Center Announces Indoor Yard Sale. Beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, through Friday, October 21, 2022, the yard sale will be open from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Citrus County Resource Center (located at 2804 W Marc Knighton Ct in Lecanto.)
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
ocala-news.com
Foggy Morning In Marion Oaks
Check out this shot of the beautiful morning dew and fog over Marion Oaks. Thanks to Curtis Atkins for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Homecoming will be celebrated at historic Baker House in Wildwood
A homecoming will be celebrated at the historic Baker House in Wildwood. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the historic home located at 6016 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The event will include self-guided tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WCJB
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Route and theme for this year’s Homecoming Parade revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. This year’s homecoming parade starts at noon. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme...
Citrus County Chronicle
Exploring by the light of the moon
They built a 30-foot-high temple of shells and sand that could be seen for miles up and down the Crystal River. “It was a beacon to the rest of the tribes in the area,” said Ron Roecker about the river’s-edge mound and temple the Coastal River Dweller Indians built about 1,600 years ago. They built five other mounds, as well, in what is now Crystal River Archeological State Park.
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
villages-news.com
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages
An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
fox13news.com
More than 100 dogs looking for homes at multi-county mega-adoption event
DADE CITY, Fla. - Animal shelters across the Bay Area are joining together to kick off a weekend-long dogs-only "mega-adoption" event Friday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City. During the event, which began Friday and runs through Sunday, more than 100 dogs will be up for adoption each...
ocala-news.com
Lit, Hoobastank to rock out on Reilly Arts Center stage
Two popular rock bands, Lit and Hoobastank, are bringing their co-headlining ‘Tried & True Tour’ to Ocala later this month, and tickets are still available. The concert will take place on Thursday, October 27 at the Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street. Lit...
wuft.org
The Gainesville Fear Garden: a UF psychologist’s Halloween experiment — of love?
On a fateful September evening in 2005, Lawton Swan and Katherine Swan attended Universal Studios’s Halloween Horror Nights — and with high hopes. It was one of their first dates. Lawton also grew up a horror fanatic, infatuated with haunted houses, scary movies and existentialism. He knew it...
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
