Brevard high school football Week 7 preview: Mid-season review of 2022

There are five Friday nights to go before the postseason begins in Florida high school football, and Brevard County has been as entertaining as it always is.

In an 11-week season, we can get away with looking at the end of Week 6 as the midpoint. Here is our look at some of the highlights of the first half of the season.

Biggest surprise:

Titusville. The Terriers are 3-2, marking the first time since 2016 the team has won more than two games in a season. Other than Oct. 14 at Cocoa, the remaining games for Titusville look competitive. Stay tuned.

Best games:

Eau Gallie, twice. The Commodores beat Bishop Moore, 20-17 in Week 3. They had to recover a fumbled punt in the final seconds to secure the win. On Monday, Eau Gallie suffered a 14-13 overtime loss to Merritt Island in a game that started with a Robert Stafford kickoff return for touchdown and ended on a defensive stand by the Mustangs.

Fastest start:

Rockledge won two convincing victories over prominent south Florida teams to start the season, both at McLarty Stadium. The Raiders knocked off Gulliver Prep, 37-0, and they followed by beating Doral Academy, 45-7.

Games to watch down the stretch:

Friday's visit by Palm Bay to Tom McIntyre Stadium at Melbourne is a neighborhood rivalry game, though the series has been dominated by the Pirates. Both are having winning seasons.

Rockledge may need to close as quickly as it started. The Raiders have three intriguing games to end the regular season: at Merritt Island on Oct. 21, home for Eau Gallie on Oct. 28 and at Cocoa on Nov. 4.

Most interesting district race:

It may not be as strong a district as it was in 2021, but the Brevard district now known as 10-3S has good competition throughout. Along with the two intriguing Rockledge games against the Mustangs and Commodores, Bayside still have to play Eau Gallie, while Satellite and Merritt Island renew a series that required two games last year.

Friday's Brevard high school football schedule

Winter Springs at Astronaut, 7

Viera at Bayside, 7

Cocoa at Seminole, 7

Cornerstone Charter at Cocoa Beach, 7

Eau Gallie at Palm Coast, 7

Heritage at Sebastian River, 7

Palm Bay at Melbourne, 7

Seabreeze at Satellite, 7

Space Coast at Palatka, 7

Port Orange Atlantic at Titusville, 7

Rockledge at Carrollwood Day, 7

Thursday's game

Merritt Island 45, Eustis 35

