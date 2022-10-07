Read full article on original website
University of Florida
Post-Hurricane Ian resources for Florida citrus growers
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers have tips for citrus growers dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Tips include applying the plant growth regulator gibberellic acid to fight future fruit drop on trees weakened by the hurricane-force winds, spoon-feeding irrigation, applying kaolin clay to shade and cool the leaves from too much sunlight, and proactively protecting trees from phytophthora diseases.
University of Florida
Sod-Based Rotation the Next Big Revolution in Farming
Rotational cropping systems are nothing new but changing from a cash crop-based rotation to a sod-based rotation has the promise of giving farmers a viable new option for increasing yields, simultaneously enhancing soil quality, and still promoting environmental stewardship. North Florida sod-based rotations often involve bahiagrass being added into the traditional crop rotation mix. There are several benefits for incorporating a sod-based rotation on your farm.
University of Florida
Connect with your local food system this World Food Day
World Food Day is celebrated globally each year on October 16. Those in Central Florida can celebrate with local UF/IFAS Extension events throughout October. In 2021, 13.5 million U.S. households were food insecure, meaning they lacked reliable and consistent access to affordable and nutritious food, according to the USDA. In Florida, one in eight people face hunger with one in six of those being children. UF/IFAS works to raise awareness of hunger, but also to help feed people.
University of Florida
Emergency Loan Programs for Small Businesses Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Both the state and federal government have emergency loan programs for small businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The table below provides basic information on three of the loan programs and links to information on how to apply, eligibility and program requirements, and other important information. The table also includes locations where small business operators can visit in-person for help with the application process. If you have limited internet access, you can get additional information by phone as well.
University of Florida
D-SNAP Pre-registration opens Today
A federal-state partnership is aiming to help individuals/families impacted by Hurricane Ian but not already receiving food assistance benefits. The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP), offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Florida Department of Children and Families, is designed to provide food assistance to individuals or families that have been impacted by a disaster (Hurricane Ian, in this case). The agencies will implement this program in phases, starting with counties (including Sarasota) most directly impacted by the storm.
University of Florida
Coming soon: New language preferences for UF/IFAS blog subscribers
At the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) we are committed to sharing science-based information for the benefit of Floridians and beyond. Our mission to develop knowledge in agricultural, human and natural resources and serve all is part of the land grant university promise. Recently, we...
