Uvalde school district suspends its entire police force

In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has suspended its entire police force, placing them on leave in response to parents' concerns about the police response on May 24.

The district initially fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department, before deciding to suspend all police activities.

Elizondo was one of the officers on scene the day of the school mass murder in May.

CNN reports Elizondo is one of seven Department of Public Safety troopers being investigated for their role in the response to the shooting.

Elizondo resigned from DPS this summer.

Elizondo has not responded.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok