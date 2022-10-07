Read full article on original website
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Unfounded ‘John Wick’ slander puts a terrible take right in the crosshairs of the Continental
If we use nothing other than data, statistics, and facts to support the argument, then it’s impossible to disagree with the sentiment that John Wick comfortably ranks as one of the most consistently phenomenal franchises of the last decade. Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin has been riding a wave of...
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
The Poirot Cinematic Universe to expand with Kenneth Branagh announcing the cast of his next major whodunnit
After the success Death on the Nile received at the box office, Kenneth Branagh and 20th Century Studios are keen to follow it up with A Haunting in Venice, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. This will be the third Branagh-directed film adaptation of Christie’s books, which could probably put the wheels in motion for a potential cinematic universe.
Lindsay Lohan responds to Jamie Lee Curtis about potential ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel
Attention fans of the 2003 film Freaky Friday! While doing press for her film Halloween Ends, Jaime Lee Curtis revealed she is eager to do a sequel. TMZ is reporting that sources close to Lindsay Lohan say she is also on board, meaning both of the original stars are interested.
New rumors around Tom Holland’s daring Spider-Man future has webheads everywhere feeling… Born Again
It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home accomplished the once-thought-impossible task of reuniting the three live-action Spider-Men. Now, Marvel and Sony are seemingly working on the next round of surprise and delight for fans, this time by weaving Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the web-slinger’s narrative.
MCU fans debate which villain motivations hold up under scrutiny
Superhero stories continue to dominate the pop culture docket, and spearheading these efforts for decades now has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who first wedged Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark into our hearts back in 2008 with Iron Man, and haven’t dared looked back since. The media giant...
Kevin Spacey accuser recalls ‘American Beauty’ as being ‘unpleasantly familiar’
Anthony Rapp, the actor who accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct when Rapp was 14 years old, took the stand today in Spacey’s sexual misconduct trial and described what it was like to have to see Spacey in movies over the years, saying the experience was psychologically terrible. Rapp...
Shocking new details emerge on Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior that cost him his movie and a $100,000 settlement
Back in April, it was reported that Bill Murray was the subject of an investigation on the set of his upcoming Searchlight Pictures film Being Mortal, directed by Aziz Ansari and starring himself, Ansari, and Seth Rogen. Production immediately halted on the film, based on the 2014 non-fiction book of the same name by Atul Gawande, which was about halfway completed at the time of the incident.
Elon Musk apparently sought friendship with Nathan Fielder to unsuccessfully try to make him laugh at parties
To say that Elon Musk is a bit of an odd-bird is quite the understatement. In recent years, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder has been more interested in celebrity, seemingly, than in his various business and investment dealings, a state off affairs detailed in a New York Times profile published on Tuesday.
Latest Horror News: Brie Larson channels an iconic Halloween look as scream kings finally get the praise they deserve
Gather ‘round, spooky lovers! With the leaves sporting bright autumn colors and the various pumpkins in the patches just gearing up to be selected, Halloween is finally in the air! Naturally, Halloween is definitely more intriguing with the inclusion of horror — and with all the latest updates happening in the colossal genre, there’s certainly enough for diehards to be excited about. And while all of us at We Got This Covered are plenty excited about the upcoming holiday, even big-name celebrities are adhering to the spooky season — which includes Marvel star Brie Larson’s fresh appearance as Wednesday Addams.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star hopes his character is hated by fans just as much as another MCU villain
Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. It features new characters, including, like most Marvel movies, a distinctive villain to play its central superhero off against. In the case of Black Panther’s long-awaited sequel, however, the man to step in Namor’s shoes has his work cut out for him if he wants to meet the bar raised by his predecessor.
Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet
Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
‘Fantastic Four’ stretches further away as release dates shift for multiple Marvel movies
The disappointing news just keeps on coming. Following the frustrating update that Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot has been sent back to the drawing board after losing its director, that much-anticipated movie has now been officially shifted back in the schedules. And it’s not the only one. The moving of the Daywalker’s first MCU appearance has sent an entire phase falling like dominoes as Marvel has updated its schedule to account for numerous delays that will no doubt depress diehard devotees.
How many seasons of Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ are there and where can they be watched on streaming?
Angela Lansbury was an actress and singer who dazzled on film, TV, and theater over an incredible eight decades. The Academy Award recipient, who was made a Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, can be rightly described as Dame Entertainment. Her movie career stretched from Gaslight alongside Ingrid...
An iconic movie villain scores the last laugh by getting a statue in the same town as their arch-nemesis
Having a statue erected in your honor is one thing, but having a pair of plinths put up celebrating a double-act of iconic characters is an accolade that very few people have been afforded. Of course, Sylvester Stallone is no mere mortal – with the action icon and Hollywood legend having witnessed both Rocky Balboa and John Rambo be immortalized forevermore.
