ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future

As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Martin Scorsese
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Poirot Cinematic Universe to expand with Kenneth Branagh announcing the cast of his next major whodunnit

After the success Death on the Nile received at the box office, Kenneth Branagh and 20th Century Studios are keen to follow it up with A Haunting in Venice, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. This will be the third Branagh-directed film adaptation of Christie’s books, which could probably put the wheels in motion for a potential cinematic universe.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Critic
wegotthiscovered.com

New rumors around Tom Holland’s daring Spider-Man future has webheads everywhere feeling… Born Again

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a year since Spider-Man: No Way Home accomplished the once-thought-impossible task of reuniting the three live-action Spider-Men. Now, Marvel and Sony are seemingly working on the next round of surprise and delight for fans, this time by weaving Charlie Cox’s Daredevil into the web-slinger’s narrative.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans debate which villain motivations hold up under scrutiny

Superhero stories continue to dominate the pop culture docket, and spearheading these efforts for decades now has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who first wedged Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark into our hearts back in 2008 with Iron Man, and haven’t dared looked back since. The media giant...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Shocking new details emerge on Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior that cost him his movie and a $100,000 settlement

Back in April, it was reported that Bill Murray was the subject of an investigation on the set of his upcoming Searchlight Pictures film Being Mortal, directed by Aziz Ansari and starring himself, Ansari, and Seth Rogen. Production immediately halted on the film, based on the 2014 non-fiction book of the same name by Atul Gawande, which was about halfway completed at the time of the incident.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Brie Larson channels an iconic Halloween look as scream kings finally get the praise they deserve

Gather ‘round, spooky lovers! With the leaves sporting bright autumn colors and the various pumpkins in the patches just gearing up to be selected, Halloween is finally in the air! Naturally, Halloween is definitely more intriguing with the inclusion of horror — and with all the latest updates happening in the colossal genre, there’s certainly enough for diehards to be excited about. And while all of us at We Got This Covered are plenty excited about the upcoming holiday, even big-name celebrities are adhering to the spooky season — which includes Marvel star Brie Larson’s fresh appearance as Wednesday Addams.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star hopes his character is hated by fans just as much as another MCU villain

Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. It features new characters, including, like most Marvel movies, a distinctive villain to play its central superhero off against. In the case of Black Panther’s long-awaited sequel, however, the man to step in Namor’s shoes has his work cut out for him if he wants to meet the bar raised by his predecessor.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet

Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Fantastic Four’ stretches further away as release dates shift for multiple Marvel movies

The disappointing news just keeps on coming. Following the frustrating update that Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot has been sent back to the drawing board after losing its director, that much-anticipated movie has now been officially shifted back in the schedules. And it’s not the only one. The moving of the Daywalker’s first MCU appearance has sent an entire phase falling like dominoes as Marvel has updated its schedule to account for numerous delays that will no doubt depress diehard devotees.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An iconic movie villain scores the last laugh by getting a statue in the same town as their arch-nemesis

Having a statue erected in your honor is one thing, but having a pair of plinths put up celebrating a double-act of iconic characters is an accolade that very few people have been afforded. Of course, Sylvester Stallone is no mere mortal – with the action icon and Hollywood legend having witnessed both Rocky Balboa and John Rambo be immortalized forevermore.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy