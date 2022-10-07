ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Midland College offers entrepreneurial discussions in Spanish

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, September 21, the Midland College Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC), in partnership with Casa de Amigos, hosted an entrepreneurial seminar in Spanish featuring brothers Fabian and Jesus Venzor, owners of Venzor Brothers Logistics, LLC. The seminar featured a question-and-answer session led by BEDC...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year. The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available. “We have to build a strong bench of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Oct.11 last day to register to vote

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fire Prevention Week is officially underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa

If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Churches gather for Healing Parade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UTPB police respond to unattended death

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338.  Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition

ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Drone Drama

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
ODESSA, TX

