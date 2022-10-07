Read full article on original website
Today Permian Basin STEPS held their monthly meeting, discussing mental health
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Permian Basin STEPS (Service, Transmission, Exploration, Production and Safety Network) purpose is to work cooperatively with the oil & gas industry and OSHA with one common goal, an incident free workplace. They host these meetings the second Tuesday of every month, open to anyone in the...
The annual Desert Dash took over the MCH Center for Health and Wellness
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Many west Texans woke up bright and early Saturday morning to take part in the annual Desert Dash at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness with Mission Fitness. The Desert Dash consisted of a 5k/10k, and a children’s fun run. All the funds raised...
Midland College offers entrepreneurial discussions in Spanish
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Wednesday, September 21, the Midland College Business & Economic Development Center (BEDC), in partnership with Casa de Amigos, hosted an entrepreneurial seminar in Spanish featuring brothers Fabian and Jesus Venzor, owners of Venzor Brothers Logistics, LLC. The seminar featured a question-and-answer session led by BEDC...
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
MISD kicks off Aspiring Principal's Academy for second year
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD has kicked off its aspiring principals academy for a second year. The aspiring principals’ academy is an opportunity for MISD assistant principals to be prepared to lead campuses when positions in the district become available. “We have to build a strong bench of...
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
Oct.11 last day to register to vote
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - To be eligible to vote in the General, City of Odessa and The Ector County Utility District Election (ECUD) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, you must be a registered voter. If you are not a registered voter or if you need to update your address...
West Texas Food Bank truck driver transported to MMH after accident
MIDLAND, Texas — A West Texas Food Bank truck was seen by drivers in Midland this morning hanging off the road near TX-191 and Loop 250. This caused some slight delays for those heading out to work in the area. According to the City of Midland, the driver of...
Odessans gather food, clothes to send to Florida to support Hurricane Ian victims
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Odessans have been gathering mostly food and clothes to send to Florida to help those affected by hurricane Ian. The group of Odessans gather every week to take their kids to flag football games, but now, they’re showing their support toward Florida, by starting a fundraiser.
West Texas Food Bank truck hanging off highway ledge
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A box truck for the West Texas Food Bank was seen hanging off the ledge of a busy highway Tuesday morning. The truck is near the W Loop 250 overpass at Highway 191 (Andrews Highway). Law enforcement on scene tells CBS7 that the eastbound lane of...
Midland business owner loses van, tools in fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is pushing forward after a fire destroyed nearly everything he used for work. Anthony Magallanes is a small business owner in Midland. He owns ‘Rolling Suds Mobile Wash and Detail.’ Anthony’s job is to take care of his customers’ cars: cleaning, steaming, scrubbing, and washing them. He […]
Fire Prevention Week is officially underway
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Fire Department has teamed with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15. This week is about educating everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa
If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
Ector County Library hosting Literary Pumpkin Contest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be hosting its first Literary Pumpkin Contest. Go ahead and decorate a pumpkin to look like your favorite literary character. Allow the opportunity to display your pumpkin in the children’s area. Feel free to be creative and think...
Churches gather for Healing Parade
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This morning churches from around the Permian Basin met in Odessa for a healing parade. They marched starting at 8th and Grant, ending at the Ector County Courthouse. Their mission for today was all about gathering to pray for Odessa, the mayor, first responders and the...
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Want to steal a ‘World’s Hottest Gummy Bear’? Texas pharmacy says you probably shouldn’t
A Texas pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves.
Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition
ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities. This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit...
Odessa Drone Drama
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Monday, Natasha Sims and her children were enjoying time in their backyard in central Odessa when she says a drone flew over them about 6 feet from the ground. “If you’re in my yard, you’re invited. You can’t get to it. You can’t even see my yard from the street,” […]
