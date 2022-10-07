Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Tom Ricketts: Cubs 'will be active in free agency'
Team chairman Tom Ricketts vowed to provide the resources necessary for the Cubs front office to spend this winter in a letter to fans Tuesday. "We will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster," Ricketts wrote. "As Jed [Hoyer] has demonstrated, we will be driven by intelligent decision-making as we build a roster that can win games in the postseason – year in and year out."
Browns get help on defense with trade
The Cleveland Browns are making changes to their roster after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
WKYC
Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns defense disrespected by Chargers' 4th down attempts
CLEVELAND — With his team clinging to a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns and facing a long 4th and 1 from its own 46-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made what many considered to be a curious decision. Rather...
Nick Chubb’s disappointed reaction to Browns blowing game vs. Chargers
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-3 on Sunday after losing a tight one against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Despite the gritty fight they put up, though, running back Nick Chubb couldn’t help but get disappointed. After all, the Browns lost the game after leading entering the...
2022 MLB postseason, Guardians-Yanks, Mariners-Astros watch info
The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming an 8-1 deficit on the road. In the other series, it took 15 innings for the Guardians to eliminate the Rays.
I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors
One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery
Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report. YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS roster. It's a tough blow for Effross, who debuted late in...
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
WKYC
Westlake High School softball player catches Cleveland Guardians' game 2 walk-off home run in Progressive Field bleachers
CLEVELAND — It may not have been #62 to set an American League record, it may not have been career home run #700. But the baseball that left the park in the bottom of the 15th Saturday afternoon off of the bat of Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez created one of the biggest moments in Cleveland sports since 2016.
Padres' Joe Musgrove has ears checked by umps for foreign substance
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove couldn't believe his ears. While in the middle of tossing a shutout and protecting a four-run lead during the deciding Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series, umpires stopped the game to check his noticeably shiny ears after a substance check was requested by New York Mets manager Buck Showalter.
Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline
There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams may want to swap talented players for future assets. Organizations have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to make deals with other teams, so expect the moves to pick up through the rest of October.
NFL・
The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury
Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing at this point,” Hoyer said. “He’s gonna try to have a normal offseason....
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.
NHL・
Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts
Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago
In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason. The biggest appreciation DeBrincat has for...
NBC Sports Chicago announces Blackhawks coverage for 2022-23 season
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
