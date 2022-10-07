The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.

