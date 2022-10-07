ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Ricketts: Cubs 'will be active in free agency'

Team chairman Tom Ricketts vowed to provide the resources necessary for the Cubs front office to spend this winter in a letter to fans Tuesday. "We will be active in free agency and have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster," Ricketts wrote. "As Jed [Hoyer] has demonstrated, we will be driven by intelligent decision-making as we build a roster that can win games in the postseason – year in and year out."
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

I may need professional help, but I think Browns can win this game – Terry Pluto’s pregame scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the 2-2 Browns play host to the 2-2 L.A. Chargers:. 1. If the Chargers had Joey Bosa, I wouldn’t be writing this kind of story. Or if they had Keenan Allen. Or if they were averaging more than than 2.7 yards per game running the ball. Or if their defense wasn’t ranked 30th in allowing points – 27 per game. Or if they hadn’t lost 38-10 to Jacksonville ... in Los Angeles!
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors

One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will be. According to one reporter, three names stand out. "Some managers who fit the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Cub Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery

Scott Effross, the former Cubs reliever traded before the Aug. 2 deadline, needs Tommy John surgery, according to a report. YES Network’s Jack Curry reported the news after Effross was a noticeable omission from the Yankees’ ALDS roster. It's a tough blow for Effross, who debuted late in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline

There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams may want to swap talented players for future assets. Organizations have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to make deals with other teams, so expect the moves to pick up through the rest of October.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury

Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury. “He hasn't started actively throwing at this point,” Hoyer said. “He’s gonna try to have a normal offseason....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner

The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears DC Alan Williams shares blame for slow starts

Ask pretty much anyone around Halas Hall why the Bears failed to stop anything the Vikings threw at them in the first half, and you’ll probably get the same answer: execution. Coaches and players agreed that their plan to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook was solid, they just didn’t make the plays on the field. At halftime, there wasn’t some big overhaul of their gameplan that led to their success in the second half. They just cleaned some stuff up, made minor tweaks, and played better.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago

In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason. The biggest appreciation DeBrincat has for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago announces Blackhawks coverage for 2022-23 season

CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
