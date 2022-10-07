Read full article on original website
One person seriously injured in Nodaway county crash
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on US 71. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old passenger was seriously injured after the vehicle they were in struck a deer in the location of US 71 and 370th Road, northwest of Barnard.
Glennis Veleta Mitchell
Glennis "Veleta" Mitchell 84, of Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Kansas City, MO. She was born July 17, 1938 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Wyvona and Ellis Jones. She worked at Recorder of Deeds in Doniphan County for several years. She was one of Jehovah's Witness's. Glennis was preceded in death by her husband Lee Schilling, her parents, and a sister, Sandra Baird. Survivors include: husband, Byron Lamar Mitchell of Dearborn, MO, son, Steve Schilling, daughter, Marlea Rittenbach, and granddaughter, Stephanie Schilling. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Maryville wins Districts, sends 4 to state, Savannah sends 1
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Class 2 District 4 Girls Golf Tournament was held at Moila Golf Course on Monday. The Maryville Spoofhounds with 5 golfers participating at Districts. Spoofhounds with a very good outing, finishing 1st as a team, beating out Booneville and St. Michael the Archangel who finished 2nd and 3rd.
Bonnie Ann Bates
Maysville, Missouri…Bonnie Ann Bates, daughter of Bessie and Charles Binning, was born May 15, 1936 in Spencer, Iowa. When Bonnie was 8, her mother, Bessie, passed away suddenly and Bonnie moved to Emmetsburg, Iowa to live with her grandmother, Alice Johnson. It was in Emmetsburg that she met Lloyd Bates, and on June 29, 1953, Bonnie was united in marriage to Lloyd Bates in Jackson County, Minnesota. Bonnie and Lloyd were blessed with four children.
Central sends 2 Golfers to State
(KANSAS CITY, Mo) Central High School is sending 2 golfers to Class 4 State. Ali Perry and Ava Gaddie both qualify for State after their Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Monday. Perry finished with a 79, and Gaddie finished the day with an 87. This isn't the first time...
James "Jim" Boose
James "Jim" Boose 88, of Rosendale, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at a Savannah, MO health care facility. He was born November 1, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, son of Della and Joseph Boose. Jim was a US Army Veteran and retired Firefighter, spending many years working at Ft. Leavenworth. He enjoyed his church, spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Jim was an avid collector of Snoopy and Santa collectibles. Jim was a Christian and was also a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife, Joyce Groce-Boose, wife, Pat Penland-Boose, son, Daniel Boose, brother, Joseph Boose, sisters, Edna Boose, Fern Yount, and Mildred Vaughn. Survivors include: son, David (Nicole) Boose of St Joseph, step-children, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer, and Nancy (Jim) Ball, and many grandchildren and extended family.
Tiffany Anne Radmer
Tiffany Anne Radmer, 39, of Savannah, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on November 4, 1982, in St. Joseph to William (Donnie) Radmer and Laura Swanson Sears. Tiffany was a creative mind and had an entrepreneurial spirit. Surviving Tiffany are her father Donnie (Robin) Radmer,...
Midterm election dates to remember
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the midterm elections now less than a month away, here are some important days to mark on your calendar. The final day to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you is on October 26. The Buchanan County Clerk's office will be open on November 3,...
Evelyn E. Barger
Evelyn "Kitsy" Barger passed away with her family by her side, at home in Wathena, KS. Kitsy went to heaven on September 26, 2022. She was born May 17, 1932, in Wathena, KS to the late Ruth and Frank Shalz. She married Louis (Roy) Barger on June 23, 1956 in Troy, KS. Kitsy was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers, Francis, Leon, Richard, Jim, Bernard, Don, and Gary; her 3 sisters, Eileen, Dorothy, and Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Roy; her children, Frank, John, Doug (Pam), Joe (Laura), and Judy (Grant) Thomas; grandchildren, Megan (Josh), Blaine, Brett (Lindsey), Colton, Chandler (Steven), Peyton (Doug), and Reegan. Great-grandchildren; Gracie, Jaycee, Evie, and George.
Kansas Republican party bus tour in Atchison
(ATCHISON, Ks.) The midterm elections are just around the corner next month and that means candidates are on their tours through the state. Sunday evening the Kansas Republican party's bus tour went to Atchison. Candidates for the Kansas GOP there included Attorney General Derek Schmidt-- who is running for governor,...
