James "Jim" Boose 88, of Rosendale, MO, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at a Savannah, MO health care facility. He was born November 1, 1933 in Kansas City, MO, son of Della and Joseph Boose. Jim was a US Army Veteran and retired Firefighter, spending many years working at Ft. Leavenworth. He enjoyed his church, spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. Jim was an avid collector of Snoopy and Santa collectibles. Jim was a Christian and was also a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1st wife, Joyce Groce-Boose, wife, Pat Penland-Boose, son, Daniel Boose, brother, Joseph Boose, sisters, Edna Boose, Fern Yount, and Mildred Vaughn. Survivors include: son, David (Nicole) Boose of St Joseph, step-children, Steve (Lynda) Penland, Bill (Ann) Penland, Mary Jane (John) Brewer, and Nancy (Jim) Ball, and many grandchildren and extended family.

ROSENDALE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO