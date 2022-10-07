ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash

Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Roane County, TN
Roane County, TN
Roane County, TN
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
#Traffic Accident
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Lanes closed on Alcoa Highway after crash damages electric lines

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Southbound lanes were closed near Judson Drive after a car crash incident left electric lines on the road. Traffic is currently rerouted from Lois Lane to Judson Drive. Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded around 9 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident...
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire

Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident

CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

