WYSH AM 1380
THP identifies man killed in wrong-way crash
Following up on a story first reported by our partners at BBB-TV on Friday, we now know the name of the man who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 59-year-old Eric White of Harriman was traveling east in...
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Rural Metro responds to fire in West Knox County that seriously damaged home, no injuries reported
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said they responded to a fire that seriously damaged a West Knox County home on Tuesday. They said they responded to calls about it at around 3:30 p.m. and when crews arrived, they found the front right corner of the house on fire. The occupant of the home was safely outside. They also said an animal was saved from the fire.
2 Men Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Campbell County (Campbell County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened on Old Highway 63 in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
WBIR
LCSO: Fatal crash on Tellico Parkway
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Loudon County. LCSO said the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Tellico Parkway.
wvlt.tv
One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville
Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
WBIR
Cumberland Co. deputy dies in off-duty crash
Corban Goad was 21 years old and a deputy with the corrections division. The Sheriff's Office said he was off duty during the crash.
WATE
Lanes closed on Alcoa Highway after crash damages electric lines
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Southbound lanes were closed near Judson Drive after a car crash incident left electric lines on the road. Traffic is currently rerouted from Lois Lane to Judson Drive. Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR responded around 9 a.m. to a motor vehicle accident...
wvlt.tv
Men killed in ATV crash to be remembered with unique fundraiser
HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Scott County men are dead after an ATV crash in Campbell County over the weekend. Now, friends of the victims are joining together in a unique way to raise money for funeral expenses. Johnathan Hunter Newport, 22, and Garrett Baird, 22, were riding in a...
2 dead from Saturday night ATV crash in Campbell County, troopers say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A spokesperson for Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed two people died from an ATV crash Saturday night in Campbell County. THP confirmed the identities of the victims as Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, who were both 22 years old. According to a crash report, Newport...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. crews respond to early morning mobile home fire
Officials said the investigation is in the preliminary stages. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma...
THP confirms identity of victim from deadly crash in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. THP confirmed the identity of the victim as Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico...
KPD: Michigan man found dead with gunshot wound near Holston River Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Monday evening that a man was found dead on Holston Hills Road, next to Holston River Park. They said that around 8:30 p.m. they received a call about a man lying on the road. When police arrived and found the man, they said he had been shot at least one time and was pronounced dead.
59-Year-Old Eric While Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Roane County on Friday. The officials stated that the crash happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
indherald.com
Two Oneida men fatally injured in ATV accident
CARYVILLE, Tenn. | Two Oneida men were killed in an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday evening. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jonathan Newport and Garrett Baird, both age 22, were killed in an accident on Old Highway 63 in western Campbell County. Newport was driving a Polaris RZR...
WBIR
