Two people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago. A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO