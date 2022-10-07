Read full article on original website
Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting Outside Loop Nightclub
A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which occurred in the 400 block of South Wells on Sunday morning.
Homicide Investigation Underway after Human Remains Found in Freezer in West Ridge
Police discovered bloody rags along the lakefront and human remains in a freezer inside a boarding house in Arcadia Terrace as they searched for the building’s owner Monday evening, turning a missing person case into a homicide investigation. The owner — a 55-year-old woman who hasn’t formally been identified...
38-Year-Old Man Shot to Death During Argument in the Loop
A man is dead following a shooting in the Loop early Sunday morning, police said. A 38-year-old man was arguing with a 24-year-old man on the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m. when the younger man shot the 38-year-old in the chest, according to Chicago police. The...
Police, Family Search For Missing 26-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Loop One Week Ago
Police and family are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was last seen one week ago in the Chicago Loop, according to officials. Elizaveta Kadnikova was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive on Sunday, Oct. 2. She is described as 5 feet and 7 inches tall, approximately 115 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.
Boy, 3, Riding Bicycle Dies After Being Hit By Family Member Backing Out Vehicle in Beach Park
A 3-year-old boy died Monday afternoon in north suburban Beach Park when a relative backing out a vehicle didn't notice the child and ran him over, according to sheriff's deputies. At approximately 12 p.m., deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 12700 block of...
2 Killed, 2 Teens Among 11 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening
Two people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago. A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Schenita Stewart Sworn In As New Evanston Police Chief
Schenita Stewart is ready to hit the ground running just one day after being sworn in as the new Evanston Police Chief. “This is an unbelievable opportunity and I’m just honored to be the chief for the Evanston Police Department,” she said. “I’m still taking it all in right now, but that’s why I’m still smiling.”
Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train
Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
Abraham Lincoln Statue Vandalized by Anonymous Group of ‘Resistors of Colonial Violence'
A statue of Abraham Lincoln on Monday afternoon in Lincoln Park was vandalized with red paint and tagged with the phrases "Avenge the Colonizers," "Land Back!" and "Avenge Dakota 38," police say. According to officials, the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the "Standing Lincoln" statue in the 1600...
Chicago Airport Websites Among Those Knocked Offline in Possible DDoS Attack
Websites for both O'Hare and Midway International Airports were knocked offline Monday, along with the Chicago Department of Aviation's website as part of a nationwide cyber-attack, officials say. The CDA confirmed that FlyChicago.com, as well as related websites for O’Hare and Midway, went offline during the cyberattack Monday, but also...
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon
The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
Why This Winter Could Be Pivotal Moment in the Pandemic, According to Chicago Doctor
As the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third winter, many Americans have resumed pre-pandemic activities and many mitigation measures that were a mainstay of the early days of the pandemic are no longer in place. After the winter of 2021 saw a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the then-recently spread...
Here Are the Top American Finishers in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
It was a record day for Americans in the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, as Emily Sisson scored a top-two finish and put down a record time in the race. Sisson, a six-time national champion, hadn’t raced at marathon distance since the trials for the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn’t stop her from setting a new American women’s marathon record in Chicago on Sunday.
How Much Money Do Top Finishers at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon Take Home?
With the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon officially in the books, many are wondering what kind of prize money the race's most elite finishers take home in one of the world's most prominent marathons. Overall, the top five finishers in the open division and the top ten finishers in...
2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon Registration Will Open Next Week. Here's What You Need to Know
While the city is just now wrapping up the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, those who wish to run next year have to make their decision soon. Registration for the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will open on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will run for just over four weeks until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
