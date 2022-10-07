ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Shooting Outside Loop Nightclub

A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man during a fight outside a Loop nightclub on Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, 23-year-old Devontrell Turnipseed has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying, which occurred in the 400 block of South Wells on Sunday morning.
Washington Park, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Teens Among 11 Wounded in Chicago Shootings Since Friday Evening

Two people were killed and two teens were among at least 11 others wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago. A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
NBC Chicago

Schenita Stewart Sworn In As New Evanston Police Chief

Schenita Stewart is ready to hit the ground running just one day after being sworn in as the new Evanston Police Chief. “This is an unbelievable opportunity and I’m just honored to be the chief for the Evanston Police Department,” she said. “I’m still taking it all in right now, but that’s why I’m still smiling.”
NBC Chicago

Metra Service Halted Near Elmhurst After Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Train

Trains operating on Metra's Union Pacific West line have been stopped near Elmhurst after a train struck and killed a pedestrian, according to authorities. In a tweet at 3:46 p.m. Monday, the city of Elmhurst said first responders were on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in the area of Cottage Hill Avenue and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad Crossing. People were asked to avoid the area as emergency personnel remained on the scene.
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
NBC Chicago

Top Moments From the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon was full of some incredible moments both on the course and on the sidelines. This year's finish line saw record-breaking finishes, an incredible story of survival, comradery and heartfelt announcements. Here's a look at some of the biggest, most surprising, heart-stopping and emotional...
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Top American Finishers in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon

It was a record day for Americans in the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, as Emily Sisson scored a top-two finish and put down a record time in the race. Sisson, a six-time national champion, hadn’t raced at marathon distance since the trials for the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn’t stop her from setting a new American women’s marathon record in Chicago on Sunday.
