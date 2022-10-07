A Millinocket man drove through a locked gate at the Wastewater Plant and then called 911 for a tow. East Millinocket Police say the emergency call came in shortly before 8:00 Friday night. The male caller told dispatchers that he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow home. Before dispatchers could ask him for any details, the caller hung up. Officials say he called 911 repeatedly, after that, but they were not able to get any more information about where he was or what had happened. By using 911 mapping, police were able to pinpoint the man's location at the wastewater treatment plant on Medway Road in Millinocket.

MILLINOCKET, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO