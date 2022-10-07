ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Comments / 0

Related
I-95 FM

Silver Alert Has Been Issued for a Missing 71-year-old Vienna Man

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old man from Vienna with cognitive issues. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seen on foot, as he left his Tower Road home on Thursday, October 6th. Officials say Holmes was intending on traveling to Winthrop but he never reached his destination and his family has not seen him since. Mr. Holmes suffers from cognitive issues and so family members are concerned.
VIENNA, ME
foxbangor.com

4 unique cows missing in Orland

ORLAND– If you live in the Orland area, a local famer named Sonny Atwood could use your help. This beautiful cow and 3 of his red friends got spooked a little over a week ago. Now they are on an adventure and Sonny wants them home. They were last...
ORLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing man in Brewer

BREWER, Maine — Police have safely located a missing man last seen in Brewer after issuing an alert around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. "[The man] was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6," the release said. "When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes."
BREWER, ME
I-95 FM

Bradford Man Arrested in Lagrange With a Variety of Illegal Drugs

A routine traffic stop in Lagrange netted a wide variety of illegal drugs and caused police to take a Bradford man into custody. Law Enforcement officials never know what they're going to find when they stop a vehicle on the road. On October 4th, Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Tamulonis pulled over a vehicle on Bennoch Road in Lagrange after noticing the driver committing multiple traffic violations. Suspecting that there may have been more to the story than just a bad driver, he called for other deputies to assist him in the investigation.
LAGRANGE, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Brewer, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Big Country 96.9

Police Seize Heroin, Cocaine, Meth in LaGrange, Maine Traffic Stop

A Penobscot County man has been charged with trafficking in dangerous drugs following a traffic stop and drug seizure in LaGrange. The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Noah Tamulonis was monitoring traffic on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange at around 7:20 p.m. last Tuesday, October 4, when he observed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations. The officer stopped the vehicle and other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
LAGRANGE, ME
WMTW

Man’s death in Downeast Maine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine — A man’s death in the Hancock County town of Lamoine has been ruled a homicide. State police announced the findings from the state medical examiner's office Sunday. Police were first called to a home on Shore Road last Monday after the man’s body was found....
LAMOINE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv

Man’s death in Lamoine ruled a homicide

LAMOINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say the death of a man in Lamoine has now been ruled a homicide. Authorities were called to a home on Shore Road Monday morning. Maine State Police say the man was discovered by a friend who stopped by the house. The Town...
LAMOINE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
I-95 FM

A Milford Man Has Some Crazy Backyard Wildlife Videos

Wow! There are lots of critters running around Scott Hayden's backyard in Penobscot County. Remember way back when we all did many things during the Coivd-19 pandemic to pass the endless amount of long days and nights, wondering when this it all be over? For most people, it involved binge-watching shows like "Tiger King", or baking and cooking. One Maine man had something else in mind.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
I-95 FM

Millinocket Man Drives Through a Locked Gate, Calls 911 for Help

A Millinocket man drove through a locked gate at the Wastewater Plant and then called 911 for a tow. East Millinocket Police say the emergency call came in shortly before 8:00 Friday night. The male caller told dispatchers that he was locked behind a gate and needed a tow home. Before dispatchers could ask him for any details, the caller hung up. Officials say he called 911 repeatedly, after that, but they were not able to get any more information about where he was or what had happened. By using 911 mapping, police were able to pinpoint the man's location at the wastewater treatment plant on Medway Road in Millinocket.
MILLINOCKET, ME
I-95 FM

Man’s Body Found in Bangor; Death Not Considered Suspicious

The Bangor Police And Fire Departments spent the early hours, just around sunrise Monday, investigating the details surrounding a body that was found near 1576 Hammond Street, in Bangor. Someone called authorities around 6:30 AM to report that they'd found the man. Sergeant Jason McAmbley, Public Information Officer for the...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy