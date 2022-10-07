ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 5

Doug
3d ago

What a farce. The DOJ caught them red handed cheating a soldier out of 15,000 and they settle for 10,000 plus the government gets $65,000. GM should have had to pay triple damages plus legal fees. The CEO of GM Mary is a hard core Democrat and working with Biden to implement Electric Vehicles and cut back on production of gas vehicles.

Reply
3
Related
TopFutureCars

For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.

The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm Financial#Justice Department
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy