West Lafayette, IN

5 Education Tips and Insights from Purdue University President and Former Indiana Governor Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr.

On Oct. 4, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Make it Better Media Group, Susan B. Noyes, spoke with Mitchell E. Daniels about his decade of service as Purdue University President and two terms as Governor of the State of Indiana. Throughout his years at Purdue, Daniels froze the cost per student while growing new opportunities in STEM and other essential educational tracks for traditional and nontraditional students.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$57M renovation plan for Purdue buildings approved

Renovations of three buildings and two libraries on the West Lafayette campus of Purdue University totaling nearly $57 million have gotten the green light from the Purdue Board of Trustees. The board also adopted recommendations for the school’s classroom master plan that will result in updates to 90 classrooms.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New chancellor for Ivy Tech Kokomo campus

Ivy Tech Community College named Ethan Heicher chancellor of its Kokomo campus. Heicher previously served as vice chancellor for academic affairs in Kokomo and has held the chancellor position on an interim basis since January. Heicher joined Ivy Tech in 2009 as a professor of English and chair of the...
KOKOMO, IN
isustudentmedia.com

ISU reflects on Purdue's current homicide

On Wednesday, October 5, Varun Manish Chheda was murdered by his roommate Ji Min Sha in their dorm room at Purdue University. Sha called the police around 12:44 a.m. to report Chheda’s death. Upon arrival, the Purdue Police Department noted that the roommates did not appear to have been engaged in an altercation or conflict prior to the incident. A preliminary autopsy revealed that Chheda died from “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries.” There was no alert sent out to students as a result of the quick response by campus police. Purdue University stated that there “is not a threat to the community” following the homicide. Sha is currently in custody on a preliminary charge of murder.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana biotech startup lands $2.8M fast-track grant

The National Institutes of Health have awarded a $2.82 million Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research grant to West Lafayette-based Rescue Biomedical. The company, which is led by Purdue University researchers, plans to use the funding to develop its technology to detect when a person is overdosing on an opioid and deliver naloxone in response.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations

More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Mitch Daniels
Inside Indiana Business

Logistics firm to open Whitestown fulfillment center

A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Capacity LLC is cutting the ribbon today on its 260,000-square-foot fulfillment hub in Whitestown. Capacity Midwest, which provides third-party logistics services for a variety of industries, says the facility will employ 250 workers when fully operational. Capacity Chief Operating Officer Kevin Adams tells Inside INdiana...
WHITESTOWN, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers Council approves food and drink tax, property tax cut

The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax to help fund a $170 million events center at Fishers District and a 2023 budget that includes a property tax decrease. The council unanimously approved a new $144.5 million budget that Mayor Scott Fadness said will...
FISHERS, IN
#Linus College
Inside Indiana Business

Simon inks partnership with Atlanta real estate firm

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) and Jamestown, a real estate investment and management firm headquartered in Atlanta, have announced a strategic partnership. When complete, Simon says it will acquire a 50% interest in Jamestown from founding partners Christoph and Ute Kahl, who will continue to be Jamestown shareholders.
ATLANTA, IN
The Associated Press

Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University student was arrested Wednesday in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room, authorities said. Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis, Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said an autopsy determined that Chheda died of “multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries.” Wiete said Sha, who goes by the nickname “Jimmy,” called police at around 12:45 a.m. “alerting us to the death of his roommate” in their first-floor dorm room on the campus in West Lafayette, which is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis, Wiete said.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Purdue University
Colleges
Education
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN

