Holy $%@! A new study finds Dallas and Fort Worth the fourth and fifth most potty-mouthed cities in the U.S. Kids in DFW were also found to start swearing at a younger age. The study by Preply asked respondents a series of questions about their swearing habits and those in the DFW metroplex swear far more than the average person. On average, most respondents swear about 21 times per day, but Dallas residents swear at least 25 times per day, ranking fourth in the nation. Fort Worth came in close behind at 24 swears per day.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO