Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Rents Are Cooling Down But A New Spike Might Be Ahead, Report Found
Nationwide rent growth is cooling down for the season, after a substantial post-pandemic hike. Yet DFW’s rates are behind the national and one report estimates current conditions could lead to a new spike in the rental market. According to a recent report by Apartment List, an online marketplace for...
DFW Named One Of The Best Places For Spooky Attractions
It’s spooky season ya’ll, and DFW was named of the best cities in the nation for Halloween entertainment that will chill you to the bone. Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Haunts,” set out to find the top 13 “terrorific” places in the U.S. to visit in 2022. She included Dallas as one of the areas with some of the best offerings for scary attractions.
FC Dallas Unveiled A New Mural By Dallas Artist
While the rest of us were getting ready to go back to school or bidding summer farewell in September, FC Dallas fans were taking on a capital task: choosing a design for the new Toyota Stadium player tunnel mural. Last Friday, in front of fans, coaches and players FC Dallas...
Plano Ranked Second Best City To Drive In
A study by WalletHub found that Plano ranked second nationally for the best city to drive in. Factors such as road quality, gas prices, traffic, safety and access to vehicles determined the best and worst cities for drivers. WalletHub collected this information by comparing the 100 largest cities across 30...
Study Found That Frisco And Plano Pay The Highest Monthly Bills In Texas
While the inflation rate appears to be slowing down at the national level, in August it still was 8.3% above the same period last year. In Doxo.com’s recent report on household spending by city, Frisco and Plano lead the state on the highest monthly bills per household, paying around 34 to 36 percent more than the national average.
Opal Lee On The Meaning Of Juneteenth
Opal Lee was a little girl when she experienced her first Juneteenth in Marshall, Texas. She recalls going to the fairgrounds, enjoying music, food, speeches and ball games. “It was just like Christmas,” says Lee, now 95. But around the age of 10, her family moved to Fort...
The Art Of Pairing Tequila
French wine goes with French food. Sake goes with Japanese food. Tequila goes with Mexican food. These are the tried and true pairings — with historic, cultural and gastronomical proof that, yes, they work. But just because the flags match, that does not necessarily mean the end result is a fantastic pairing. Drinks can offer an even wider experience, beyond their culinary borders.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Heck yeah! Another long weekend is ahead of us and Collin County knows how to receive it. Check all the family-friendly activities, festivals and concerts that are happening near you this weekend. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Day Out With Thomas. When: October 7...
In Dallas And Fort Worth, People Say Lots Of Bad Words
Holy $%@! A new study finds Dallas and Fort Worth the fourth and fifth most potty-mouthed cities in the U.S. Kids in DFW were also found to start swearing at a younger age. The study by Preply asked respondents a series of questions about their swearing habits and those in the DFW metroplex swear far more than the average person. On average, most respondents swear about 21 times per day, but Dallas residents swear at least 25 times per day, ranking fourth in the nation. Fort Worth came in close behind at 24 swears per day.
Black Voters Matter Take Its Tour To North Texas
The election is rapidly approaching, yet many organizations are still pushing to get voters ready. Black Voters Matter is one organization spreading the word in Texas about voting. Black Voters Matter has been touring throughout Texas to help get residents ready for the upcoming election. The team has been hard...
5 Things To Know About The Plano City Council Meeting – 10/10/2022
The Plano City Council meeting on October 10 was abnormally long, sitting at over three and a half hours. Most of that time was spend discussing public comments and issues brought forth by residents. Due to the large number of speakers, each person was only given one minute and 30 seconds to speak.
Jinny Cho’s Way Of Turning Doughnuts Into Dough
Doughnuts run in Jinny Cho’s family. But Jinny had a unique vision for a type of gourmet doughnut that DFW had never seen before. The result was Detour Doughnuts, with rainbow creations like honey lemon mascarpone, rose champagne, taro coconut, fan-favorite cookie monster and even an everything bagel … but as a doughnut.
$155M Raise In Capital By Richardson-Based Mavenir
The Richardson-based telecommunications software company Mavenir has had an amazing streak last week. On October 4th the company announced the closing of a $155 million capital raise, bringing the total raised since July 2022 to $250 million. On Friday the company was awarded TrustRadius’ Tech Cares award for its corporate social responsibility programs.
Q&A With Local Politicians: Jamee Jolly
The election is quickly approaching. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until election day, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election. What position are you running for and why?. I am running to serve the community that...
Dallas Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions During The State Fair Of Texas
From fried foods to live music, the State Fair of Texas is on most Texan’s to-do list this month. But the fair fun does not have to end when you leave – a furry friend could come home with you. To celebrate this year’s fair festivities the Dallas...
DFW Leading Women Share Their Journey Into The Business World
The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.
Celebrate National Taco Day In Addison, Plano And Allen
It’s national taco day, the most taco of all the Tuesdays and North Texas is ready to celebrate. Check out all the places that are offering promos and discounts for the day and get your share of Mexican cuisine with a dash of Texas. 2205 N US 75-Central Expy...
Your Guide To Pumpkin Patches In Collin County & Beyond
Pumpkin season is officially here! Either if you were looking to carve spooky Jack o’lanterns or make a nice fall soup, here’s your opportunity to hand pick the perfect most plump pumpkin in your local patch. Get ready to go pumpkin hunting with this list of the best...
Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences
Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
Dallas Is Looking To Dispute Oncor’s Rate Increase
On May 13, 2022, Oncor filed a rate increase request to the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a 4.2% overall increase on bills. For regular consumers using 1,300 kilowatt/hour (kWh) per month, this would mean they’d have to pay $6.02 extra on their monthly bill. But the city of Dallas is looking to dispute the raise.
