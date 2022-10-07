ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

DFW Named One Of The Best Places For Spooky Attractions

It’s spooky season ya’ll, and DFW was named of the best cities in the nation for Halloween entertainment that will chill you to the bone. Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Haunts,” set out to find the top 13 “terrorific” places in the U.S. to visit in 2022. She included Dallas as one of the areas with some of the best offerings for scary attractions.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

FC Dallas Unveiled A New Mural By Dallas Artist

While the rest of us were getting ready to go back to school or bidding summer farewell in September, FC Dallas fans were taking on a capital task: choosing a design for the new Toyota Stadium player tunnel mural. Last Friday, in front of fans, coaches and players FC Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Ranked Second Best City To Drive In

A study by WalletHub found that Plano ranked second nationally for the best city to drive in. Factors such as road quality, gas prices, traffic, safety and access to vehicles determined the best and worst cities for drivers. WalletHub collected this information by comparing the 100 largest cities across 30...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Opal Lee On The Meaning Of Juneteenth

Opal Lee was a little girl when she experienced her first Juneteenth in Marshall, Texas. She recalls going to the fairgrounds, enjoying music, food, speeches and ball games. “It was just like Christmas,” says Lee, now 95. But around the age of 10, her family moved to Fort...
MARSHALL, TX
Local Profile

The Art Of Pairing Tequila

French wine goes with French food. Sake goes with Japanese food. Tequila goes with Mexican food. These are the tried and true pairings — with historic, cultural and gastronomical proof that, yes, they work. But just because the flags match, that does not necessarily mean the end result is a fantastic pairing. Drinks can offer an even wider experience, beyond their culinary borders.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

In Dallas And Fort Worth, People Say Lots Of Bad Words

Holy $%@! A new study finds Dallas and Fort Worth the fourth and fifth most potty-mouthed cities in the U.S. Kids in DFW were also found to start swearing at a younger age. The study by Preply asked respondents a series of questions about their swearing habits and those in the DFW metroplex swear far more than the average person. On average, most respondents swear about 21 times per day, but Dallas residents swear at least 25 times per day, ranking fourth in the nation. Fort Worth came in close behind at 24 swears per day.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Black Voters Matter Take Its Tour To North Texas

The election is rapidly approaching, yet many organizations are still pushing to get voters ready. Black Voters Matter is one organization spreading the word in Texas about voting. Black Voters Matter has been touring throughout Texas to help get residents ready for the upcoming election. The team has been hard...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Jinny Cho’s Way Of Turning Doughnuts Into Dough

Doughnuts run in Jinny Cho’s family. But Jinny had a unique vision for a type of gourmet doughnut that DFW had never seen before. The result was Detour Doughnuts, with rainbow creations like honey lemon mascarpone, rose champagne, taro coconut, fan-favorite cookie monster and even an everything bagel … but as a doughnut.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

$155M Raise In Capital By Richardson-Based Mavenir

The Richardson-based telecommunications software company Mavenir has had an amazing streak last week. On October 4th the company announced the closing of a $155 million capital raise, bringing the total raised since July 2022 to $250 million. On Friday the company was awarded TrustRadius’ Tech Cares award for its corporate social responsibility programs.
RICHARDSON, TX
Local Profile

Q&A With Local Politicians: Jamee Jolly

The election is quickly approaching. Voters deserve to know who their candidates are and what they represent. Up until election day, Local Profile will publish Q&A with politicians running for this year’s election. What position are you running for and why?. I am running to serve the community that...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

DFW Leading Women Share Their Journey Into The Business World

The Local Profile’s 21st Women in Business summit is happening today at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel, an event where over 500 of the most respected women from global enterprises, non-profits, small businesses and government in the North Texas community will gather to celebrate, unite and empower DFW’s leading ladies.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Top 5 Haunted Houses In North Texas For All Audiences

Ready to pregame for Halloween? Whether you prefer hunting down zombies, strolling through rows of jack-o’-lanterns, or sipping on spirits there’s something here for you. Dark Hour is pulling out all the stops this year, including an expansion that will add new layers to their sinister storyline and push audiences to learn the history of the thirteen witches that govern their halls. Full-fledged horror enthusiasts can opt for a VIP experience which allows you to play a role in scaring fellow guests from the comfort of a lounge stocked with snacks. Oh, the horror.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Dallas Is Looking To Dispute Oncor’s Rate Increase

On May 13, 2022, Oncor filed a rate increase request to the Public Utility Commission of Texas for a 4.2% overall increase on bills. For regular consumers using 1,300 kilowatt/hour (kWh) per month, this would mean they’d have to pay $6.02 extra on their monthly bill. But the city of Dallas is looking to dispute the raise.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

