UPDATED with sentencing: Eric Kay, the Los Angeles Angels communication director who earlier this year was convicted of distributing a controlled substance that caused the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday. The minimum sentence was for 20 years, but Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means added two years because of a lack of remorse from Kay, who was found to have given Skaggs fentanyl the night of his death in a Texas hotel. The pitcher was 27 years old. A DEA probe found that Kay regularly dealt the fentanyl — blue...

MLB ・ 16 MINUTES AGO