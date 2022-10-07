ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million dollars specifically helping New York State. “As these days...
UPD charge suspect in Grand Larceny Investigation, one at large

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that one suspect has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for the second in connection to a Grand Larceny investigation that started back in June. In early June 2022, officers responded to Lowe’s in North Utica to...
License plate peeling? NY drivers can replace theirs for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — If your license plate is peeling off, the New York State DMV has a better alternative to duct tape. New York drivers can exchange any license plate that is peeling for free, but there’s a catch. Customers who want a free replacement are required to get a new plate number.
NY paying about 30 cents less than the US average for gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are going back up, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The national average, which has jumped closer to four dollars, is now $3.92 after increasing by 12 cents week to week. New York’s remains lower, at $3.63 per gallon. Since last Monday,...
