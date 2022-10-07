Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
WATCH: Dan Lanning breaks down bye week plan for Oregon football
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an update on what the plan of attack is this week for the Ducks' bye week, his review of Oregon's win at Arizona, and some mid-year thoughts on how Oregon football recruiting is going. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get...
Oregon's defensive backs seeing development pay off in Year One of Lanning Era
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses his cornerback's play the last few games and how some younger Ducks are taking advantage of playing time.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0