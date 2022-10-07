I bought four knockout roses last spring for containers on my deck. They produced beautiful blooms through summer though much of the lower foliage was attacked by some pest which Neem oil did not seem to deter. As the weather is getting colder now, I was thinking of wintering them in the containers and bringing them into my garage when it dipped below freezing. I thought of planting them in the spring but my wife suggested planting them now. Is it too late to plant knockouts now? Should I do a fall prune? Would defoliating them rid them of the pest which was turning the lower leaves into lace?

